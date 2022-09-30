Annie Johnston's golf season will continue after all.
The Edgewood freshman led Edgewood in the Division II girls sectional tournament Punderson State Park Golf Course earlier this week.
Johnston, a freshman, fired a 46-45-91, which didn't qualify for the district as an individual.
But the situation has changed since then.
Edgewood received a call that the fourth — and last — individual district qualifier had been disqualified, and Johnston was next in line.
"We are very excited for Annie to have the opportunity to represent our team at districts," Warriors coach Christina Fischer said. "She continued to grow throughout the season and always rose to the occassion in big matches. She deserves to be there, and earned her spot."
Johnston joins Laurel's Siena Maschke with a 39-40-79; Ravenna's Abbie Retherford 38-42-80 and Villa Angela-St. Joseph's Samantha Turk 41-40-81 as the other individual district qualifiers.
The district tournament is slated to be played at Sable Creek Golf Course in Hartville Thursday.
