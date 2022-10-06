Staff Report
Annie Johnston finished her season during the Division II district girls golf tournament on Thursday at Sable Creek Golf Course in Hartville.
The Edgewood freshman fired a 51-49-100 over 18 holes.
“I am proud of her effort [Thursday],” Warriors coach Christina Fischer said. “It was a great experience. It was a different environment [Thursday] and she held up well.
“I do think she put more pressure on herself [Thursday], but again, that is a good learning experience. I am proud of the way she represented our team.”
United’s Mati Zines, with a 39-38,and Ravenna’s Abbie Retherford, 41-36, both shot 77.
Zines won the playoff to take first, followed by Retherford.
Laurel’s Siena Maschke earned the final individual state-qualifying spot with a 37-42-79.
Independence claimed the team title with a 361. The other two state-qualifying teams were: Hawken with a 363 and Akron St. Vincent St. Mary at 379.
The top three teams and top three individual low scores not on a qualifying team qualify to the state tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15 at The Ohio State University’s Gray Course.
Sectional tennis tournament
Lakeside’s Ary Toth in Division I and Saint John’s Alyssa Cevera, Colleen Andersen and Mickey Zheng in DII played in the singles quarterfinals of the sectional tournament on Thursday.
A win would have qualified them to the district tournament.
But the season ended for the county players.
Toth lost to Solon’s Phoebe Shi, the fourth seed, 6-0, 6-1.
“She finished very strong,” Dragons coach Spencer Selman said of Toth. “There was a lot of development from this year, compared to last. We want to continue that going into the offseason/next season.”
Cevera fell to Hawken’s Beatrice Hardacre, the fourth seed 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Andersen dropped her match to Orange’s Blake Rothchild, the second seed, 6-1, 6-0 and Zheng lost to Orange’s Alexis Nyborg, the top seed, 6-0, 6-0.
