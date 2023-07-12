ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The opportunity to study business and finance and receive financial aid to run cross country and track was the perfect match Granison Hill.
The recent Edgewood graduate is headed to Governors State University in University Park, Illinois, which is a south suburb of Chicago.
GSU is full member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
The Jaguars are a member of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletics Conference (CCAC).
Hill said he wasn’t sure where he was going to pursue his education and received a text from GSU head cross country and track coach John Niendorf.
The coach texted Hill out of the blue and asked if he would like to visit the school. The invitation came in May and Hill made the decision to join the GSU program at the end of the month.
“I picked GSU because I loved the environment of the school and team and feel it met my expectations to the fullest,” Hill said. “The coach made me feel comfortable and confident for the years ahead.”
Hill said he enjoyed meeting some of his future teammates, and was offered $10,000 a year scholarship.
Hill’s father, Steve, who also was his high school cross country and college coach, said the state of Illinois has cancelled extra costs of out of state tuition which made the opportunity even more appealing.
“That [the scholarship] pretty much takes care of tuition,” Steve Hill said. He said room and board and books will be the costs for the family.
The school was founded in 1969 and has had a cross country team, but announced in April the addition of the men’s/women’s indoor and outdoor track programs, competing in the CCAC and NAIA and to begin team competition in the 2023-2024 season.
Steve Hill said Niendorf has been teaching in high school for about eight years and was offered the full time position to start track at the school this year
Hill is getting training plans from the coach by text and is up to 42 miles this week. He expects mileage expectations to increase during the upcoming weeks before practice starts on Aug. 7.
“I’m excited,” Steve Hill said. “I think he has a great opportunity here.”
Granison Hill won the Ashabula County Cross Country meet two years in a row and earned a trip to regionals his junior and senior years.
Hill also ran a variety of events in track, including the 4x800 meter relay, and the 800, 1600 and 3200 runs.
Hill is uncertain of what races he might run during the track season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.