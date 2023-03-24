Jacob Ernst was inadvertently left out in an article on Friday about earning Division II boys basketball All-Ohio honors.
The D-I and II teams, with an emphasis on Madison and Ashtabula County schools, was announced by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.
Ernst, a 6-foot-3 junior, averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals per game for the Warriors this season.
"I just want to say I'm very honored to be recognized with the top players in Ohio," he said. "I would also like to thank God for blessing me to play the game I love."
Edgewood finished 15-10 overall this season, and defeated West Geauga for a Division II sectional title.
"Jake is a big-time athlete, could probably play any sport," Warriors coach John Bowler said. "He's really dedicated himself to basketball last year, and improved tremendously by the end of the season.
"He came up big in a lot of the fourth quarters at the end of the games."
