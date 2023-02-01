The family environment Christian Cunningham had at Edgewood High School was a motivating factor in determining his future.
The senior wide receiver announced he will attend Ohio Dominican for school and to play football starting next season.
"I didn't want to be part of a system," said Cunningham, who goes 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. "I wanted a connection."
Cunningham said he felt that connection with Ohio Dominican, a Division II football school in Columbus, almost immediately.
"I went there and after the first 30 minutes, I felt like it was where I wanted to go," he said. "The major things are opportunity and location."
Cunningham said the atmosphere at Edgewood set the tone.
"Coach [Olajuwon] Cooper said you're out there with your brother," he said.
Cunningham, a third-team Division IV All-Ohio choice in the 2022 season, hauled in 43 catches for 741 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 18 times for 134 yards and one score, and returned two kickoffs for TDs.
"Christian is very deserving of this opportunity," Cooper said. "Ohio Dominican is getting a fearless competitor who has a knack for making big plays. Ohio Dominican is a great fit for Christian academically and athletically."
The Panthers, who are in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, went 7-3 overall (6-2 in the G-MAC). It was the 15th season with at least seven victories, and 11th consecutive seven-win season.
"I talked to their offensive coordinator [Tanner McCormick]," Cunningham said. "They were looking for an outside guy. They liked my ability to get to the ball and explosiveness."
Cunningham also earned first-team Northeast Lakes District and first-team All-Ashtabula County accolades in the 2022 season.
"He will have a chance to play early, which is very exciting," Cooper said.
Cunningham played an integral role in the Warriors' season which included a playoff appearance.
A 32-28 win over Lakeside in the regular-season helped secure a postseason spot in the Division IV, Region 13 postseason.
"I went into Lakeside to give it everything I had," Cunningham said.
Edgewood (6-5) bowed out in the first round, falling to Struthers 49-14.
It wasn't an easy season for the Warriors, and it wasn't easy for Cunningham personally.
He played most of the season with a torn ACL.
"Monday-Thursday I was in the trainer's room, then on Friday, I would get cryo-therapy," Cunningham said.
During the week, Cunningham prepared himself in other ways.
"I would prepare my body to play in the games, and watch film of the team we were playing," he said.
Cunningham, who also tore in his labrum, said he was proud of his season, but added he can improve.
"I knew I could have done more," he said.
Cunningham is scheduled to compete in sprints and jumps for the upcoming track and field season.
"I'll miss playing in front of the home crowd ... it's my home," Cunningham said.
Then, sometime over the summer, he will head to his new home, and is excited to take that next step.
"I can't wait to get to college and play," Cunningham said. "I'm looking forward to the competition."
Cunningham, who is interested in international business, has been — and will continue — to be appreciative of the support.
"I want to thank the community, the Edgewood coaching staff, and my parents," he said.
