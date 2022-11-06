Edgewood’s Maddie Crooks had the highest finish of six Ashtabula County runners competing Saturday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Meet outside Columbus.
Crooks, a sophomore, finished 27th in the Division II race with a time of 19:38 and Warrior teammate Tammy Liplin, a junior, finished 77th in a time of 20:37.
“They both ran well. Maddie ran extremely well,” said Edgewood coach Steve Hill.
Crooks qualified as a freshman and was unable to finish due to an illness, but came back this year to avenge that performance.
“I was happy about my performance,” she said. “I finished better than what the polls that predicted everyone’s placement said about me.”
It was unclear where Crooks fit in the competition, Hill said, but projections ranged from 36th to 66th.
“I really wanted top 20 so I could get first team all-Ohio, but just getting the opportunity to be able to qualify and run at the state meet I was extremely grateful for,” Cooks said.
The first 20 placers received medals and 21 to 30 placers receive certificates to award their accomplishments.
Hill said Liplin also ran a good race.
“This was a big step just for her to get down here,” he said.
The warm weather was also not in Liplin’s favor, Hill said. She said she likes temperatures 55 and below but still ran well.
Also in the Division II race Geneva’s Mya Evangelista finished 84th in a time of 20:38.
Geneva coach Emily Long said Evangelista stayed close to her plan and maintained contact with Liplin.
“For her first trip to state we were very happy,” Long said.
She said Evangelista has been dealing with an a knee condition that occurs with young people during their growing years.
“We’ve been trying to get her through,” Long said of the last two weeks of training leading up to regional and the state meet.
David and Anna Steimle ran in the Division III races.
“They ran a good race,” Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said.
David Steimle, a senior, finished 59th in a time of 17:10 and his younger sister, Anna, a sophomore, placed 99th in a time of 21:49.
David Steimle finished 76nd in Division II at the 2021 state meet so he made significant improvement.
Fisher said they both went out in the pace groups they were looking to find.
“She handled the first-mile chaos,” he said of Anna’s race. “She got herself in a pretty good place.”
Jefferson’s Stephen Sly completed the Ashtabula County contingent, finishing 79th in a time of 17:20 in the Division II race.
“We felt pretty good. He went out and gave it his all,” Falcons coach T.J. Furman.
Sly ran a 5:19 mile and came through the two-mile at 10:52.
The front pace at the start of the state cross country meet can make the second part of the race a big challenge.
Furman said Sly was 110th at the mile mark with the 5:19 and was able to pass 31 runners before the end of the race.
“I am very proud of him, not only as a runner but the young man he is becoming,” Furman said.
