CORTLAND — Two great friends couldn’t stop smiling on Thursday afternoon as they both qualified for the Division II regional meet.
Edgewood’s Sarah Coxon, with a throw of 41-9.75 won the shot put championship over teammate Taylor Visnosky, who checked in at 33-7.50.
The two couldn’t stop beaming on the first night of the district tournament at Lakeview High School.
“She’s my best friend,” Visnosky said after Coxon snuck over and found her teammate had finished in second place and earned a trip to Austintown Fitch next week.
“It feels awesome,” Coxon said. She said the weather had made it difficult to get the distance she was hoping for earlier in the season, but the bright sunny weather was just what the doctor ordered.
Edgewood throws coach Beth Simpson added, “It’s easier to throw when you can feel your fingers.” She said it is important to peak at the later competitions in the season, and Coxon has been aiming for a run to the state meet for several years.
An injury created issues last year and she never got to her full potential, but a hard summer of work helped Coxon win the indoor state championship meet at March. She is now one meet from attaining her goal of earning a trip to Columbus.
Visnosky said she was just trying to relax and have fun. She added she was hoping to have a chance to qualify and she did.
Warriors girls coach Tyler Pew, in his inaugural season, credited Simpson for her work with the throwers. He was also excited that freshman pole vaulter Morgan Haywood finished fourth at 8-3 and is heading to regionals as well.
Conneaut pole vaulter Alex Banish battled two Woodridge athletes and came out on top clinching a district championship with a vault of 12-3.
Banish said he has been trying to clear 12-0 for quite awhile and was able to acccomplish his goal with a lot on the line.
He said he started pole vaulting in eighth grade, lost his freshman season to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been steadily improving ever since.
As he heads to Austintown, Banish said he hopes to hit 12-6 or higher next week.
Conneaut coach Chris Brown said she is proud of Banish, who normally runs the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays, but sat out on Thursday to be fresh for the pole vault.
Jefferson boys coach T.J. Furman said he was happy with his discus throwers Wade Woodworth and Josh Payne, who finished second and fourth, respectively, to earn the trip to the regional meet.
Furman said Woodworth struggle in the preliminary round with two fouls, but got off a throw good enough to get to the finals then threw his best to start the finals.
Woodworth’s best toss was 148-2, while Payne posted a 138-3.
Brown said the Spartans, boys and girls, are young and she was happy to see a lot of personal records. She said Bella Fix will compete in the long jump on Saturday hoping to earn a return trip to Austintown.
Pymatuning Valley girls coach Annie Siembor said her team is young as well, but Rowen Jenkins earned a slot in the Saturday 300-meter hurdle finals, as did Julia Hitchcock in the 800 meters.
Edgewood boys coach Jim Sanchez said his squad is young as well, but everyone is getting better. He said freshman Brock Fultz has been his best discus thrower and shot putter throughout the season.
Sanchez said senior distance runner Granison Hill ran a 2:02 split in the 4x800 meter relay and will be competing in the distance races on Saturday. On Thursday, Chris Skwera finished fourth in the pole vault at 9-6 to qualify for the regional tournament.
Palmisano, Boland advance for Geneva
At Bedford, Geneva’s Alyssa Palmisano, in the shot put, and Carmia Boland, high jump, finished in the top four in their respective events to qualify for the regional tournament next week on the first day of D-II district competition.
“Extremely pleased with both girls’ performances under pressure of being in a new district with some pretty tough competition,” Eagles coach Jason Dalton said.
Palmisano, a junior, finished second with a best mark of 37-2.50. That was second to Norton junior Morgan Hallett’s 46-11.
“Alyssa seems to always have a game plan going into a meet and is so laser-focused on how to achieve it,” Dalton said
Meanwhile, Boland, a sophomore, took third at 4-10.
“Nerves were high today, but Cami was able to dig deep and find her rythm and clear enough bars in the high jump to earn her way to Lexington,” Dalton said.
Beaumont’s Ryleah Harmon claimed first at 5-2 and Norton’s Ella Easterling was second, also at 5-2.
The Eagles will go to the Lexington Regional site and compete May 25 and 27. The district running and rest of the field events finals will be contested starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
