AUSTINTOWN — Two athletes have the Edgewood Warriors girls track team sitting in second place going into the second day of competition on Saturday after the Division II regional meet opened on Thursday at Fitch.
Sarah Coxon and Taylor Visnosky finished first and fourth, respectively, in the shot put, qualifying for the state tournament on June 2 and 3 in Columbus.
The dynamic duo continue to improve each week. Visnosky added nearly 5 feet to her best throw on Thursday.
Coxon used two late throws to earn the regional title with a throw of 41-5.75, while Visnosky threw 38-0 after attaining her best last week at the district meet of 33-6.50.
Coxon had an injury in the fall of 2021 and struggled getting into form last year, but committed to improving after the 2022 season and earned the indoor state title and promised herself a trip to state in March this year.
“It feels amazing, it has been a long time coming,” Coxon said.
Visnosky said she was very nervous coming to the meet, but wanted to perform well and help Coxon make it to state. She had her best throw in the preliminaries, putting the pressure on the rest of the field.
Both girls said they are great friends and are happy to be going to Columbus together.
Edgewood head girls coach Tyler Pew said throws coach Beth Simpson does a phenomenal job with the weight team.
Across the property, the Jefferson Falcons discus team did not qualify for state, but Wade Woodworth did make the awards platform with an eighth- place finish at 145-4. Falcon teammate Josh Payne three 129-8 to earn 12th place.
Jefferson head boys coach T.J. Furman said Woodworth was relaxed and ready but “It just didn’t click.
Jefferson’s Grant Hitchcock did not qualify for Saturday’s finals in the 400 meters, earning 12th place with a time of 52.07.
“Grant went out and gave it his best shot. Extremely proud of everything he’s accomplished. He left it all on the track,” Furman said.
Jefferson’s Holly Pierce finished 15th in the 100 meters with a time of 13.72.
“I”m so proud of the season that Holly had,” Falcons girls coach Andy Preston said .”She’s improved steadily over the last few months, and I’m glad all that hard work carried her to regionals in the 100 meter dash this year.”
Her start in the race today was phenomenal ... I’m looking forward to seeing how she’ll improve on the success she had this year,”
Conneaut’s Alex Banish cleared 11-6 to earn a seventh place finish in the pole vault.
He said he was happy that he had the experience of competing at the regional meet.
Geneva’s Palmisano places at Lexington
Junior Alyssa Palmisano finished sixth in the shot put with a best 38-7.25 for Geneva.
Qualifying to the state tournament were: Norton junior Morgan Hallett at 45-9.50; Galion junior Miranda Stone, 41-11.25; Perkins junior Olivia Mason, 41-0.25 and Kenton senior Tatum Miller, 40-7.25.
On Saturday, Mya Evangelista in the 1600; Ella Haeseler, discus; Delaney Marrison, long jump and Ava Sartini, pole vault, are scheduled to compete for the Eagles.
