COLUMBUS — Three of the 18 best Division II girl shot putters in the state of Ohio all reside inside the confines of Ashtabula County.
After a morning of intense competition on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Edgewood senior Sarah Coxon finished seventh with a throw of 38-0.75, while Geneva junior Alyssa Palmisano checked in eighth at 37-7.50.
Edgewood junior Taylor Visnosky finished 15th with a throw of 35-3.75.
All three competitors made their first state appearance.
“Scary, very scary,” Visnosky said.
Visnosky said she plans to come back next year and “throw the way she can.”
Edgewood girls coach Tyler Pew said he was proud of both of his girls making it to the state meet.
“It is just phenomenal,” he said.
Palmisano finished sixth in the Lexington regional and had to wait an extra day last week to see if she qualified for the state meet.
“Going and experiencing states in Columbus was amazing,” she said. “It was a great experience to have as a junior and be one of the athletes to represent my school.”
Eagles first-year throws coach Annah Haeseler said the experience was “amazing” for Palmisano.
“Just to get down here was awesome,” Haeseler said. “It is a different vibe. I feel you get to know the kids better.”
Palmisano said she started throwing shot put in seventh grade and has always wanted to maximize her ability in the event.
Coxon said she had difficulty with the throwing circle. She said it was very slippery and she had trouble with her footing. She said everyone was competing under the same conditions, but she couldn’t get the footing down.
Coxon made a last-ditch attempt to move up the podium, but fouled on a throw that was estimated, by coaches, to be close to 41 feet.
She was visibly frustrated, but quickly turned to smiles while lining up for pictures of the state placers.
A large contingent of fans from the area supported the shot putters, including administrators from each school, as well as family add friends.
Salem senior Makenna Rudy won the shot put competition with a best of 41-7.75.
