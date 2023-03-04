HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Numerous bumps in the road were not enough to deter Edgewood’s Sarah Coxon from earning a trip to the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Indoor Division II-Division III State Track Meet on Friday at SPIRE Academy.
Earning a trip to the finals wasn’t enough for Coxon,
who threw an all time personal best shot put toss, indoor or outdoor, of 40.0-25 to earn fourth place in the state competition.
“I came off a massive injury last year. As soon as summer came I hit the weight room,” Coxon said.
Coxon said she then worked hard with throws coach Beth Simpson once indoor track started.
Simpson said Coxon has had
a tough road, including losing her freshman season to the coronavirus pandemic, a
sophomore campaign with some restrictions to the virus and then the injury incurred during volleyball her junior year.
Simpson said she made a decision to not let anything deter her from her goals and has set the stage for a great outdoor season.
Coxon said she wants to get right back to work while Simpson said maybe a bit of a “pull back” may be in order before full scale training for the outdoor season.
“As soon as the adrenaline wears off we will have that talk,” Simpson said with a laugh.
Tammy Liplin, also of Edgewood, finished 15th in the 3200 meters a time of 12:13.
The Geneva girls track
team had a host of competitors at the meet on Friday as well.
Eagles coach Jason Dalton said he is happy that three relay teams, a high jumper, a 3200 meter runner, two weight throwers and a shot putter all earned trips to the Friday championships.
He said getting younger athletes an experience at a big meet is great for the team as outdoor season is just around the corner.
Geneva’s Grace Dubsky finished 21st in the 3200 meters with a time of 12:29.
The Geneva 4x800 meter relay team of Ines Montaner, Maggie Moon, Grace Dubsky and Mya Evangelista finished 16th in a time of 10:27, the 4x400 meter relay team of Lily Schiemann, Alexis Howell, Mya Evangelista and Sydney Park took 18th in a time of 4:29 and the 4x200 meter relay team of Lily Schiemann, Riley Park, Sydney Park and Caramia Boland checked in 20th in a time of 1:57.
Alyssa Palmisano finished 11th in the weight throw with a toss of 37-5-50 and 13th in the shot put with a throw of 35-5, Carlee Biery was 20th in the weight throw at 33-7.25 and Boland notched 23rd in the high jump at 4-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.