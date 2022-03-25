John Bowler always credited his players for the Edgewood boys basketball team's successes.
It was another successful season for the Warriors under Bowler. They finished the year with a 17-5 record, including a down-to-the-wire victory over Jefferson late in the season.
Edgewood saw growth out of Ben Welty, Zack Vencill and Logan Kray. The trio and their younger teammates took on more responsibility as the season progressed.
"I gotta give Jacob Ernst and James Montanaro a lot of credit. They really came along too," Bowler said. "I'm really excited to coach them next year. They got better and better and showed a lot of good signs."
The Warriors did see one hiccup, and at the worst time. They were upset by Geneva in their Division II sectional semifinal, 57-47. The loss came shortly after a season-ending injury to guard Christian Curry.
Curry was one of the team's go-to scorers, but he was also one of the team's best defenders.
"I was a little concerned because [Curry] guarded their best player. He led our team in steals and was second in assists. That was huge. Him and Ben [Welty] were both MVPs for us this year."
Edgewood had room to grow in the summer. Bowler said the Warriors were 2-8 in the summer league. But the players put in the work during the offseason and came prepared to start the 2021-22 schedule.
While some teams have a point where the lightbulb turns on, the Warriors didn't, according to Bowler. They were consistent throughout the year and made steady improvements as the season continued.
"To be 17-5, the kids really overachieved," Bowler said. "They hustled, they listened and they got a lot better."
The future is bright in Ashtabula Township. The Warriors will lose Welty, one of the top players from this past season. But they will return 14 players from this season, including Vencill and Kray.
"It seemed like we made our mistakes, but yet we corrected them," Bowler said. "I'm very excited about the next couple to three years as far as talent level and the kids that we have."
Bowler also took time to thank his players and his assistant coaches.
"It's nice to win coach of the year, and that for me is a team win," Bowler said. "And not only did the players win the award for me, but I think our assistant coaches — Jay Bowler, my son, and my brother, Tim Bowler, and Rory Groce — definitely helped in every single practice.
"Those guys worked with the kids individually, and Jay came up with 90 percent of our game plans. It really really helped."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.