PERRY — Josh Biller did not have much time to celebrate with his brother, Kyle, who had just clinched a spot in this weekend’s state wrestling tournament.
Kyle Biller wanted to celebrate, but he couldn't really either. He had to watch his younger brother, Josh wrestle for his shot.
About 10 minutes later, both brothers could finally enjoy the moment during the Division II district tournament at Perry on Saturday.
Kyle and Josh Biller both won their go-to matches, one right after the other to punch their tickets for Columbus and the state tournament this weekend.
“It feels amazing, there’s been a lot of work, I’ve wanted to go every year and my senior year, I’m finally going,” Kyle Biller said. “For both of us to be going, that makes it a lot better.”
Biller took a 2-0 lead in the first period of the 144-pound consolation semifinal match. Warren Howland's Carter Mock tied the match on a reversal early in the second period. But Biller answered the reversal with one of his own, then pick up a penalty point for a 5-2 lead.
Mock scored an escape, but Biller took him down with a single-leg for a 7-3 advantage going to the third. He added another reversal and a stall point charged against Mock for a 10-3 win and third-place showing
Mock had knocked Biller out of the tournament a year ago, but this year was a much different situation for the Edgewood wrestler.
“Last year, I was coming of COVID,” Biller said. “I had missed two weeks and it really affected my lungs. I still took him into double overtime and almost beat him. Knowing that, I just had a really good mindset going into the match.”
With his spot locked in, Josh Biller took to the mat
He took a 7-5 lead against Canfield's Niko Poullas early in the third period. Poullas escaped, making a 7-6 match with 40 seconds remaining.
The two wrestlers locked up in the upper body and Josh Biller took Poullas to the mat, for what would have been a 9-6 lead. Instead, the official waved it off for being out of bounds, sending both wrestlers back to the center of the circle with 18 seconds left.
“I was super frustrated about that,” Josh Biller said. “But, that just gave me more adrenaline to go out and finish the match.”
He did finish the match, by fighting off Poullas’s final shot — an attempt at an upper body throw, then was able to pop his head free and score the final takedown seconds before the match ended with a 9-6 win and Josh Biller placed fourth.
“I was trying to be passive-aggressive,” Josh Biller said of the final seconds of the match. "I was going to see what he would do, but I was going to keep circling around, but he was just going for a big move, a throw, I was just being smart.”
Warriors coach Gregory Stolfer added, “Josh has great hips. Sometimes, you just want to let him do his thing. The kids [Poullas] hit a desperation headlock, it slipped off, Josh raised his back leg, put his hips down, and popped his head and two [points]. Josh was on, you could see it in his eyes, he wanted to win.”
Neither of the brothers took the easiest path to the finals. They both won their opening matches on Friday, but lost in the second round.
They then won three straight to get into the consolation finals.
The Billers are the first Edgewood wrestlers to advance to the state tournament since 2015 when Tyler Dufour and Jarod Elrod qualified. Josh Biller is the first Edgewood sophomore to reach state.
Stolfer was asked if he remembered how to get to Columbus.
“I may have to mapquest it or get a Garmin,” he said laughing. “We’re blessed to have this opportunity to go back, especially being able to share it with my dad [Greg Stoulfor], Mitch Bidwell, Alex Marshall, Steve Kray, Patrick Colluci, Brian Harper, Sal Jaraface. It’s a tight-knit family here and we’re happy to share it with everybody.”
Two other Edgewood wrestlers placed in the tournament, but missed out on getting to next weekend.
Sophomore Ezekiel Lucas won his first two matches at 175 on Friday, but could not pick up another one on Saturday. He finished the season with a record of 36-7 and will definitely be someone to watch the next two years.
At 285, Troy Peterson went 1-1 on Friday. The senior won his first consolation match on Saturday to get to the go-to round, but on a single-leg attack against Chardon’s Alex McDonald in the closing seconds of the third period, McDonald turned his shoulder blades to the mat for a two-count just before time expired and a 3-1 win.
Lucas and Peterson both dropped their final matches to finish sixth. Peterson, who was giving up about 50 pounds all season by wrestling at 285, finished the season with a record of 34-6.
The state tournament runs from Friday to Sunday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
DIVISION III
At Garfield Heights, Conneaut's Amari Bowers claimed fifth at 138, just missing out on a state appearance. But the fifth also put Bowers as an alternate.
Bowers, a junior, defeated United's Jenson Baker 10-7 for his fifth spot.
