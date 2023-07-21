Edgewood High School has a new volleyball coach this year after Dave Fowler’s resignation following the 2022 season.
Kyra Vencill will be tasked with the job this year.
While this may be Vencill’s first time being a head coach, she is by no means inexperienced.
In 2002, she was a JV coach for Saint John under head coach Stephanie Kubec.
The two of them formed Club Ashtabula Volleyball in 2004, which is coming up on its 20th year in 2024.
Vencill stayed with Saint John’s for several years until she transitioned into the eighth-grade coach at Braden Middle School in 2016.
Her eighth-grade squad won the 2016 White-Tier AAC championship.
With 24 years of coaching experience on the club level along with JV and eighth grade, she has plenty of experience to help lead Edgewood’s squad this upcoming season.
Edgewood Athletic Administrator Steve Kray was impressed with her years of competitive AAU background and looks forward to
bringing that to Edgewood.
“Kyra has been a part of the program as an assistant at the middle school during my tenure as AD,” he said. “I was very interested in her compettiive background, and look forward to her bringing that style to Edgewood.”
Along with Vencill, she is bringing in a whole new coaching staff as well. Kubec will join Vencill as an assistant varsity coach.
Former Saint John standout Reilly DeGeorge will also coach with Vencill and Kubec.
Vencill knows that she is following in someone’s footsteps who left his mark at Edgewood.
She worked with
Fowler for many years while she coached at Braden.
“Fowler will be missed, I enjoyed working with him over the years,” Vencill said. “There will definitely not be another Fowler.
“He served the youth of this county for longer than any other coach in the county.”
With that being
said, Vencill knows that there will be some transitioning to a new coaching staff and a new style of play.
She has plans of
bringing in a quicker offense and different style of defense that Edgewood has run in the past.
She knows it may be a difficult adjustment, but is by no means afraid of that.
“It’s my first time taking a head coaching job, but certainly not my first time taking on a challenge,” Vencill said.
A transition should be expected, but Vencill believes that this year’s team is ready for big things.
She raves about how hardworking the girls are and that they want to be the team to beat.
With a good amount of returners, including seniors McKenna Vencill and Gianna Ianetta, and other talented young players with lots of
potential, this team wants to make a run this year.
Vencill gives a lot of credit to McKenna Vencill for being a leader and helping the team focus on putting in the work to improve.
“I think the girls
are just wanting to
show that as a group they put in the work in the offseason and that they have something to prove this year,” Vencill said.
