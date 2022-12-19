Staff Report
Four teams, including two from the county, are slated to compete in the girls basketball Edgewood Holiday Tournament.
The tournament will have both JV and varsity games.
Edgewood and Conneaut will be joined by Harvey and Beachwood. Pymatuning Valley is slated to participate in the JV Tournament.
Action is scheduled to open at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday with JV action, and start again at the same time on Friday.
In varsity action, the Warriors are scheduled to play the Spartans at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The championship game between the two winners on Thursday is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We are excited to be hosting the holiday tournament,” Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said. “Hopefully, it will give the community something to come out and do during the holidays.”
The Warriors enter the tournament at 6-1. Edgewood fell to Perry 48-42 on Sept. 12 to break a six-game winnng streak.
“We can’t wait to compete against some of the other talented teams in our area and the surrounding area,” Vencill said.
The Warriors defeated Harvey 60-28 on Dec. 6.
Conneaut is seeking its first win of the season.
“It’s nice to be invited to the tournament,” Spartans coach Tom Ritari said. [Edgewood Athletic Administrator] Steve [Kray] always does a great job.
“With the teams that are in it, we will get to see some teams that we don’t normally see and give the girls a chance to play over Christmas break instead of practice without getting any competition.”
Harvey has one win on the season, while Beachwood checks in with three victories.
