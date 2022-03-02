The Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation Senior Classic is scheduled for March 8 at Edgewood High School.
Each county school is slated to have representatives in the two games. Girls tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys contest.
There will be a 3-point shootout at halftime in each game. The ACBF will award a Senior Classic MVP in both games.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students. All proceeds will benefit the ACBF scholarship fund.
Coaches for the girls game are Edgewood’s Randy Vencill for Team A and Lakeside’s Nicole Grimmett for Team B.
“I’m just excited to be part of the game,” Vencill said. “Can’t wait to see these young ladies take the court one last time.
“They all have had wonderful careers and this is one last chance for us to recognize them all.”
Likewise, Grimmet is excited about the opportunity to coach county players.
“It is something that the players and myself have looked forward to in the past,” she said. “It’s nice to see each school come together and just be able to have some fun.”
Geneva’s Eric Bowser, for Team A, and Conneaut’s Tim Tallbacka will direct the boys.
“I’ve always looked at it as an honor to take the floor with other seniors who have put so much work in over the last few years,” Bowser said. “They’ve worked hard to get where they are today.
“If we can together create a few smiles, and maybe some memories, they can take with them, it’ll be worth whatever amount of time and effort it takes to be part of that.”
Tallbacka said the event is well run, and it’s something the players enjoy.
“Looking forward to coaching the Spartan seniors one more time as well as interacting with some other area basketball players and coaches,” he said.
ROSTERS
Girls
Team A: Trinity Alexander, Jefferson; Monica Devine, Jefferson; Kassie Emmett, Geneva; Abby Falcone, Conneaut; Jordyn Jamison, Geneva; Cynthia Seames, Geneva; Gabbi Selman, Geneva; Taylor Skinner, Jefferson; Olivia Wilms, Geneva.
Team B: Jeanelle Bryan, Lakeside; Adrianna Campbell-Hull, Lakeside; Cassie Clute, Pymatuning Valley; Adrianna Gonzalez, St. John; Courtney Hivick, Grand Valley; Emma Noce, Lakeside; DeAundra Severino, Lakeside; Kali Siembor, PV; Ellie Struna, PV.
Boys
Team A: Fernando Cotts, Edgewood; Darrin Gruskiewicz, PV; Izaiah Harris, Edgewood; Hagan Hejduk, GV; Anthony Navarro, Geneva; Dominic Quinn, Geneva; Ayden Richmond, Geneva; Nathan Schroeder, PV; Jansen Smith, PV; Ethan Spencer, GV; Caden Valley, GV; Robert Verba, PV; Ashton Wheelock, Lakeside.
Team B: Brock Bean, Jefferson; Chase Carpenter, Conneaut; John Castrilla Jr., Jefferson; Robert Hagstrom, Conneaut; Mikal Jones, Edgewood; Daron Jones, St. John; Kiefer Mandagelo, Conneaut; Marcus Owens, Conneaut; Bobby Ray, Jefferson; Jared Schwotzer, Edgewood; Ben Welty, Edgewood; Andrew Williams, St. John.
