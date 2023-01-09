PERRY- — A year ago, Ezekiel Lucas appeared on the verge of qualifying for the state tournament.
Lucas, an Edgewood sophomore at the time, won his first two matches at the Division II District Tournament, but things quickly went the opposite direction on Day 2.
When it was all over and he took some time to reflect on his season, the conclusion he settled on left no doubts about how he felt.
“I’m a football athlete, but there’s no reason why I shouldn’t have made it,” Lucas said.
Lucas is back on the mat this season, this time under the direction of a new coach who has been working with him on developing a new style.
A year ago, the wrestling season for Lucas ended one weekend sooner than he would have liked. This season, he’s hoping the changes he’s dealing with will be enough to push his season one week further — to Columbus and the state tournament.
“I really did like my last coach [Gregory Stolfer], he was like family to me,” Lucas said in between bouts at Saturday’s Pin City Tournament, in which he placed third at 175 pounds. “But [first-year] coach Scott [Blank], he’s become like family too and he’ll get me to the state tournament.”
Lucas said Blank has spent a lot of time working with him on being more “heavy handed” and more aggressive.
He’s also gotten him exposure against some of the top wrestlers in the area and even the country.
Over Christmas break, Lucas stepped on the mat against a state champion from Michigan at the Brecksville Invitational Tournament.
“That didn’t go so well,” he said with a smile.
It didn’t as he fell in the second period, but the experience gained by wrestling competition like that is something Blank said can only help him for when it really counts, which is the postseason.
“That’s the challenge for the kids,” Blank said. “Taking some losses and learning how to fight through some things.”
Lucas is just one of the new wrestlers Blank is working with this season. He inherited one state qualifier in Josh Biller and has others that he’s looking to see progress further.
At Perry, in addition to Lucas, Kyle Vencill took fifth at 138. Like Lucas, Vencill has found himself on the mat with some elite competition. Biller was out due to illness.
Saturday, he opened the tournament with Perry's Brock Christian, one of the top ranked Division III wrestlers. Christian lost in the finals to Mentor’s Nick Blackburn. Vencill wrestled him earlier in the season as well.
Though he did not defeat either of those kids, the opportunity to compete with the best of the best is huge for his confidence.
“Last year, I think I would have wrestled the No. 1 kid in the state, I would have just said “Oh crap,” Vencill said. “But now, I’m just going out there and telling myself I have nothing to lose. I need to go out there and wrestle my match.”
Vencill said what he’s learned from Blank has helped him physically as well as mentally.
“He’s definitely made me a lot more aggressive,” Vencill said. “My mentality is a lot better, we’re practicing a lot harder than we did last year. I think the whole team is really improving because of him. I’m glad he came to our team.”
For Blank, who has come over from Edgewood from Saint John, the challenge has been transitioning the kids to his way of wrestling, but he praised his team for the work they’ve put in.
“The big issue is the two different styles,” Blank said. “What they’ve been taught is one thing and I have a different type of style. It takes time, but the kids are learning how to do both, how to figure different techniques and stuff like that.
“Kyle and Zeke are wrestling really well, and things are going well. Zeke has been solid all year, even in his losses, he was very competitive. So, I think he’s on track. Vencill has really turned the corner. He’s just a hard working kid that loves wrestling. He’s transitioning well.”
In other wrestling action from over the weekend, Jefferson, Madison and Saint John were also at Perry. For the Falcons, Brogan Fielding (132) took first, Mason Pawlowki (285) was second, Wade Woodworth (215) and Jacob Lewis (120) each were third. Reed Edgar (190) was fifth and Braden Dietrich (157) nabbed sixth.
For Madison, Jack Harrison (126) and Izaiah Siler (150) both captured second, Jordan McCullough (113) was third, Aiden Pastor (106) and Demitry Navarro (190) fourth each and Addison Triskett (144) was fifth.
For the Heralds, Joe Piccirillo (157) finished eighth.
Conneaut and Pymatuning Valley competed at the Jackson-Milton Invitational.
For the Spartans, Amari Bowers took first at 138, and is now 17-0 on the season. Daren Christine (285) and Carrick Dobran (126) each placed third.
For PV, Brawley McCowien (113) and Jayce Dietrich (144) and Brennan Moore (157) all took second, Bennett Claypoole (150) and Nick Hitchcock (157) were both third and Kamron Cargill (215) was fifth.
PV split their team between Jackson-Milton and the Lakeside Duals tournament.
At Lakeside the Lakers went 2-3 to finish sixth. The Dragons also went 2-3 finishing fifth.
For Lakeside, Lucas Eland went 5-0 at 113, Jacob Strailey (132) finished 4-1 and Derek Briggs (126) checked in 3-1.
