A blend of a strong senior nucleus and freshman pitcher have the Edgewood Warriors softball team off to a strong start.
Eddgewood coach Randy Vencill didn’t have much time off after his record- setting girls team completed their season before getting the softball season rolling.
“This year, I could settle in a little more,” Vencill said of his second year as softball coach. He said three girls from his basketball team play softball.
“They [the basketball players] want to get away for me,” he said with a laugh.
The Warriors lost four seniors to graduation last year, but the “junior nucleus” of last year has become the senior experienced base of the team this year.
The Warriors lost their senior pitchers last year, but freshman Luciana Paolillo has stepped right in to get the Warriors off to a 3-0 start, including a 9-7 opening-season win over rival Perry.
Vencill said he is happy about the team’s start and is looking forward to the season playing out.
“We should compete. We should be right there at the end,” he said.
Travel softball was a big part of the Vencill family with fathers, brothers and sons playing together for many years. He said all the tournaments helped him understand the game, but realizes there are differences between fast pitch and slow pitch softball.
Vencill said many of his younger players are active in summer softball which helps the development of the team when spring comes around.
He said the more they play softball the more they learn.
He said some play travel ball while others play in the Jefferson Area Girls Softball league. Vencill said half of his present team plays in the summer.
The Warriors swept a home double header on Saturday, defeating Crestwood 6-4 in the first game and 5-3 in the second contest.
Paolillo pitched three innings in the first game and earned the victory and McKenna Vencill three two innings of relief.
In the second game McKenna Vencill earned the win pitching the first two innings and Paolillo came out of the bull pen to throw three innings.
Sophia Paolillo led the Warriors with two hits in the second game.
In the early going, Mackaylee Overly is hitting .778. Avary Toth has smacked three doubles, and Lucianna Paolillo paces the team with seven RBIs.
The Warriors are scheduled to return to action today, playing at Madison.
