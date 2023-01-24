ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — What started as a couple of joint practices between the Ashtabula County Special Olympics basketball team
and the Edgewood High School basketball squads has turned into something much bigger.
Edgewood High School assistant basketball coach Jay Bowler coordinates the event that has now grown into a major fundraiser for the Special Olympics basketball teams — and a whole lot of fun for everyone.
At least that is what it looked like on Saturday evening as the high school athletes worked on drills with the Special Olympics team followed by employees of the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities playing the special olympics team in a full-court game of basketball.
Bowler said the event raised $5,000 in 2022 and will pass that amount this year.
He said $4,000 in sponsorship was raised before the gate receipts and funds from a large Chinese auction were tallied.
Bowler said the EHS athletes really look forward to the event, and see it as an important “game” on the calendar.
“Our kids really embrace it,” he said.
John Bowler, Jay’s father and head coach of the Warriors boys team, helped lead the event, giving instructions over a microphone.
Jay Bowler said the team used to go out to referee Special Olympics games at Happy Hearts School, but COVID-19 stopped that tradition, at least for now.
He said he hopes to be able to do something at their facility next year.
All the funds go directly to the Special Olympics basketball team.
Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities Director of Quality and Community Outreach Manda Jackson was a member of the team to play the ACSO team.
“I try to limit the amount of time I can embarrass myself,” she said with a laugh. She said the Special Olympics team pushes the employees hard.
“The makes us step up our game,” she said.
Ray Norton, a client at MRDD, earned his first opportunity to announce a game and said he was pretty excited. He said he didn’t to a lot of research but felt ready.
“I’m a ‘wing-it’ person,” he said.
ACSO Coordinator Kris DeCaro said the team would not be able to continue without the efforts of the community. She said the athletes love to come to Edgewood High School.
“They love to come in and play these guys [the MRRD team,” she said.. “Our athletes are the same as Edgewood or Conneaut [athletes]. They want their championships.”
