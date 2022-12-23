Matt Lilja finished his Mount Union football career recently.
The Edgewood graduate played his final game for the Mount Union football team in the Stagg Bowl last weekend.
The Purple Raiders fell behind early and eventually lost to North Central 28-21 in Annapolis, Maryland.
“It’s disappointed we didn’t get the outcome we wanted,” said Lilja, a defensive lineman. “We played our hearts out. I never lost faith we couldn’t come back, we just ran out of time.”
North Central (15-0) jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead, scoring on 34- and 94-yard pass plays.
North Central added a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to take a 21-0 advantage
The Purple Raiders (14-1) tallied three fourth-quarter scores, but NC posted one more TD in the final period to earn the win.
“They’re a run-heavy team,” Lilja said. “Our task was to stop the run. I thought we held the run pretty well, but they took advantage of some mistakes.”
Mount Union lost to North Central 26-13 in last season’s semifinals.
In Geoff Dartt’s two-years as the Purple Raiders head coach, both his losses have been to North Central.
“He told us that his last loss as a player [at Mount Union] was a loss in the Stagg Bowl, so he knows how we feel,” Lilja said. “It hurts, and it’s going to hurt for a long time.
“He told the young guys to use this as fuel for next season, and they start Jan. 9.”
Lilja won’t be part of the Jan. 9 and beyond workouts. His eligibilty is finished.
“It’s definitely going to be weird,” he said.
Lilja is headed to the Sugar Bowl at the end of the month as he was named on the final prestigious Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team®. in September.
The 31st Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® recognizes 22 college football student-athletes and an honorary head coach for outstanding contributions to their communities. Lilja was only one of four NCAA Division III players in the country to earn a spot.
“We’re going to do a couple of community service events,” he said.
Alabama goes against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.
Lilja realizes his football career is finished, but is thankful for having the opportunity play at the collegiate level.
“It’s football, it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “You build family bonds all around. I’ll miss everything ... I’ll find competition in a different way.”
In Lilja’s five years at Mount Union, he had to deal with COVID-19, and a shortened 2020 season, in addition to three losses to North Central (2022, 2021 and 2019).
“COVID was weird,” he said. “It helped me develop as a player, and gave me a chance to earn a spot. With the North Central losses, props to them. You can’t beat every team ... you just go there and compete.”
Lilja hinted at the idea of coaching when his playing days were finished, but hasn’t pursued that avenue yet.
At Edgewood, Lilja earned team captain and all-conference honors and was a two-time all-county choice, but he wasn’t highly recruited.
“Coach [Bob] Frey was an alumnus at Mount Union and mentioned that he could get me a visit there,” Lilja said. “I ended up going to Mount, starting last on the depth chart and working my way up to being a starter for the spring season in 2020 and starting the next two seasons.
“If you have the itch to play and get a degree, it makes sense to me [to play at the collegiate level].”
Lilja will graduate with a civil engineering degree.
