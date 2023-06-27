Staff Report
Dylan Fitchet improved on his first-round score during Day 2 of the 102nd Pyramid Treating Ohio Open Championship.
The Edgewood graduate who is studying and playing golf at Bowling Green State University fired a 1-under 69 on Tuesday at Westfield Country Club.
“The round was good,” Fitchet said of Tuesday. “I got off to a slow start, but was able to take advantage of the par 5’s on the front. I played a solid back nine, similiar to [Monday]. I hit seven of nine greens, which relieved a lot of the stress when trying to make the cut.”
Fitchet carded a 72 in the first- round for a total of 141. He advanced to the third round after his two-day score.
“I’m happy to make the cut,” Fitchet said. “This event brings a lot of good pros and amateurs from Ohio so it’s nice to see where my game stacks up against the rest of Ohio.
“It’s nice to make the cut because they only keep 60 out of the 290-player field, which makes it challenging to make the cut. I’m excited for the final round and hope to post something in the 60s.”
Fitchet is scheduled to tee off on No. 1 of the Westfield South Course at 10 a.m. today. He is paired with Brett Montgomery, of Harpster, and Sam Arnold, of Cincinnati.
Nick Gustin and Ayden Richmond finished out the tournament on Tuesday, neither golfer advancing.
Gustin, the Senior Golf Mananger/PGA Professional at Erie Shores Golf Course and Madison’s varsity boys basketball coach, ended up with a two-day total of 150 on a pair of 75s.
Richmond, a Geneva graduate studying and playing at Youngstown State University, shot a 77 in the second round to with an opening-day score of 74 for a total of 151.
The cut for advancing was a 143 over two rounds.
