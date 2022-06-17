ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Marcus Ernst returned to his basketball roots on Thursday.
The Edgewood graduate and former Malone University standout provided area youth an opportunity to fine tune their basketball scores at the Ashtabula Basketball Elite Camp at Edgewood High School.
The camp was held in three separate session on Thursday with youth, middle school and high school campers fitting into two hour slots throughout the day.
Ernst is looking into the possibility of playing professional basketball.
“I have a showcase in Vegas I am training for in July,” he said.
Ernst said he will see what kind of offers come from the showcase and evaluate his future from there. He added there will be G-League and European teams at the showcase.
Ernst said he had a potential offer in Australia that fell through, but he is still considering the possibility of playing professionally next year.
In the meantime, he is trying to create opportunities for area players to improve their skills. There were about 50 people in the camp which cost $30 for the day.
“I have two of my former teammates with me,” he said. “We all kind of set up camps in our hometowns.”
Ernst, Daylan Haynie (Westerville South) and Justin Miller (Wellsville) put the camp together and provided instruction and drills for the young players.
Another camp is scheduled in the Youngstown area next week and a third in the Columbus area in July.
“We tried to put together some drills to help the athletes learn different aspects of the game,” Ernst said.
Lindsay Bibler, the mother of a camper, said she thought it was great to have the camp.
“I think it is amazing,” she said. “The young kids look up to the college players.”
Bibler said it is great for the young people to have something to do.
“We are looking for more to do this summer ... I hope they do it every year,” she said.
Ernst and his teammates got right into the middle of the drills to instruct the young players on dribbling, post moves and shooting.
The camp brought players from throughout Ashtabula County. It was not affiliated directly with any one program.
The camp idea stemmed from Ernst’s experience as a youngster at Edgewood camps.
Ernst played four years for Malone and won numerous Great Midwest Athletic Conference during his college career. He graduated from Edgewood in 2017.
Ernst eclipsed the 1,000-point and 1,000-rebound marks in his career with the Pioneers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.