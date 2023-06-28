Staff Report
Dylan Fitchet completed the 102nd Pyramid Treating Ohio Open Championship on Wednesday.
The Edgewood graduate who is studying and playing golf at Bowling Green State University fired an even-par 70 to finish the tournament with a three-day total of 211.
Fitchet closed at one-over par.
“It was great to finish tied for 28th out of the 285-man field,” Fitchet said. “I was really pleased with my performance and found the areas of my game that I need to work on.
“[Wednesday] was a grind. I hit one fairway all day, which made for a long day. The rough is really thick on the south course so I had to get up-and-down quite a bit on [Wednesday]. My caddie, Dave Nicholson, had some great reads [Wednesday] and helped me out a lot on the greens.”
He made the cut on Tuesday with a two-round total of 141.
Cade Breitenstine, of Akron, won the tournament with a total of 185, which was 14-under par. He shot a 57 on Wednesday.
Michael Balcar, of Toledo, took second with a total of 186.
“I had a great time playing with a great caddie,” Fitchet said. “The Northern Ohio PGA put on a great event and had first-class service all week. I was happy to participate in the event and look forward to what is next.”
Fitchet said he is planning on competing in the Golfweek Hoosier amateur event at the beginning of August in Bloomington, Indiana, before school starts.
“Getting back in a competitive environment and grinding out every putt will prepare me well for the college season,” said Fitchet, who has one more year of eligibility at BGSU. “When there is something on the line every swing, you start to care and think through the shots more and that is exactly what the Ohio Open did for me.
“I played good, but I left a lot of shots out there. Closing those gaps in the next six weeks before the school season is going to be the focus and I look forward to getting back and grinding.”
