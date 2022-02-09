It was a rough start to the 2021-22 men’s basketball season for Marcus Ernst.
The Malone graduate student and Edgewood graduate tore his Achilles’ tendon, plantar faciis and meniscus and then fractured his heel during the summer league in July.
Ernst missed all of the preseason and the first four games of the campaign.
Ernst, though, has returned and is rounding into past form.
On Monday the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) awarded Ernst the NCCAA DI Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after his performance for the Pioneers in a 90-84 loss last Saturday against Walsh in the Mayors’ Cup.
Ernst poured in a career-high 34 points on 12-18 shooting from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line.
He also led Malone with nine rebounds, just one shy of his fifth double-double this season.
“Getting that award was a real blessing for me,” Ernst said. “I’ve been pushing through some pretty tough injuries this year that have restricted me, but God willing I’ve been able to keep playing the game I love at this level.”
The Pioneers dropped to 15-5, 10-3 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference after the loss.
“I would have much rather have had the win, but it was encouraging to have a game like that and hopefully, I can keep it up moving forward,” Ernst said.
Malone is tied with Walsh atop the G-MAC standings, but still has a number of key regular season games left, including home vs. Hillsdale (10-4) tonight, two against Findlay (8-4, Saturday away and Feb. 22 at home) and home to Ashland (10-4) on Feb. 19, before entering the conference tournament.
“We’ve had some success as a team up to this point in the season, and I know we’re going to start playing our best basketball in the upcoming months when it matters most,” Ernst said.
Ernst is averaging 12.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, which ranks second in the conference, per contest in 16 games, including 14 starts.
He has recorded double figures scoring in seven straight games.
