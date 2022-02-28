GREENVILLE, S.C. — Marcus Ernst continues to shine on the basketball court.
The Malone senior and Edgewood graduate was named the NCCAA DI Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after his performance for the Pioneers in three games last week.
On Monday the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) announced the recipients of the Feb. 28 Student-Athletes of the Week.
This is Ernst’s second NCCAA Student-Athlete of the Week award this season.
“Grateful to win the award for a second time this year,” he said. “Rebounding has been something my team’s needed from me so I’ve tried to excel in that area.”
Ernst averaged 21.3 points per game, and pulled down an average of 17.7 rebounds per game in three outings for Malone last week.
In Saturday’s win over Ohio Dominican, he scored a team-high 25 points, and pulled down a career-high 20 rebounds.
Ernst has posted four straight double-doubles this season.
For the season, Ernst has started 21 of 23 games. He is averaging 13.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. Ernst leads the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in rebounding.
“I have a great group of guys around me who take a lot of pressure off of me and make the game a lot of fun to play,” Ernst said. “Just enjoying every game we have left and not taking anything for granted.
“God’s blessed me with so much this year and I’m not taking any of it for granted.”
Malone, as the No. 4 seed, and will host No. 5 seed Findlay in a quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the G-MAC tournament.
Both semifinal games, as well as the championship game, will be hosted by the No. 1 seed Walsh University.
