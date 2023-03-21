Three girls basketball players from Ashtabula County and one from Madison were recognized on Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association as the Divisions I-II teams were announced.
In Division I, Claire Wakim was selected honorable mention for Madison.
Meanwhile in Division II, senior Kaci Kanicki and junior Katie McCollister were selected third team and honorable mention, respectively, for Edgewood.
Junior Brooke Richmond was a honorable mention choice for Geneva.
D-I
Wakim, a 5-foot-11 junior, averaged 14.3 points per game this season.
"I've worked hard in the gym and in the weight room for this season," she said. "All that the team accomplished this year was truly a team effort. I'd like to thank all my coaches, supporters and family. I couldn't be where I am without them."
Wakim also pulled down 11.1 rebounds, dished out 3.7 assists and had 3.2 steals per outing. She scored a season-high 32 points vs. Trinity.
“I am so proud of Claire for earning all state honors,” Blue Streaks coach Tedd Wagner said. “This honor is well deserved. Claire is an extremely talented player that can affect the game in so many ways.
“I’m especially proud in this era of specialization Claire achieved this honor while playing three varsity sports at a very high level. I hope this shows girls that enjoy your high school years and participate in as many activities as you can. In addition, Claire is an honors student and was voted captain by her teammates. She is a gifted young lady with a bright future.”
D-II
Kanicki, the 2022-23 Ashtabula County Player of the Year, averaged 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.
"It means a lot to be recognized on such a high level," she said.
A 5-foot-7 guard, Kanicki surpassed 1,000-career points and set the Edgewood girls and school career scoring records during the season. She ended up with 1,441 career points.
"This is a great accomplishment for Kaci and a great way to end her storied career as third-team All-Ohio," Warriors coach Randy Vencill said.
Kanicki earned D-II special mention All-Ohio honors last season.
McCollister, a 5-5 guard, averaged 12 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals per outing.
"I've done a lot in the offseason between AAU, summer league and open gyms so it's rewarding to see that work transfer into the season and then to be acknowleged after," she said. "I'm also very happy to see how far I have come from last year."
Vencill was proud of McCollister's season.
"Katie put in so much work over the summer and it paid huge dividends for her, and us this season," he said. "Honorable mention is a big accomplishment and can't wait to see what she does next year."
In 23 games, Richmond, a 5-10 sophomore, averaged 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots per game.
"It is such an honor to be recognized for my hard work," she said. "I couldn't thank my teammates and coaches enough. I look forward to trying to improve upon this next year."
Geneva coach Mike Hassett added, "A dedicated, hard worker ... stubborn at times, but in a good way. She's never satisfied with her results. Should be a fun year next year.
The D-III and IV All-Ohio were announced Monday. The boys basketball All-Ohio teams will be announced on Wednesday and Thursday.
2023 Division I Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Sole Williams, Cincinnati Princeton
Coach of the Year: Jeff Click, Cincinnati West Clermont
First Team: Lexi Howe, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-11, sr.,17.3 (points per game); Sole Williams, Cincinnati Princeton, 5-8, sr., 20.8; Kylee Fears, Oxford Talawanda, 6-1, sr., 20.8; Anna Swisshelm, Cincinnati West Clermont, 6-0, sr., 15.2; Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start, 5-4, jr., 16.8; JoJo Eberhart, Marysville, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Madison Greene, Pickerington Central, 5-7, sr., 15.2; Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central, 6-1, jr., 14.2; Paige Kohler, Olmsted Falls, 5-8, sr., 16.5; Paris Stokes, Canton McKinley, 5-6, sr., 18.5
Second Team: Carly Prows, Mason, 6-0, sr., 12.9; Madison French, Liberty Township Lakota East, 5-11, sr., 11.5; Seini Hicks, Cincinnati West Clermont, 6-0, jr., 12.6; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross, 5-7, jr., 16.1; Gigi Bower, Olentangy Liberty, 5-9, jr., 16.1; Jenna Kopyar, Dublin Coffman, 6-0, sr., 14.0; Tamara Ortiz, Westerville South, 5-5, sr., 17.7; Morgan Blackford, Solon, 5-8, sr., 19.4; Leena Patibandla, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, sr.; Caitlyn Holmes, Akron Ellet, 5-7, so., 20.0
Third Team: Taylor Scohy, Bellbrook, 5-9, jr., 17.0; Madison Parrish, Mason, 5-11, so., 13.5; ; Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, so., 17.4; Kendall Carruthers, Holland Springfield, 5-6, sr., 17.2; Komara Sylvester, Toledo Start, 5-6, jr., 19.3; Leigha Dennison, Hilliard Bradley, 5-10, sr., 19.0; Mackenzie Blackford, Solon, 5-8, jr., 19.1; Grace Kingery, North Ridgeville, 6-1, jr., 21.6; Mia Kalich, Olmsted Falls, 5-11, sr., 11.5; Mary Meng, Grafton Midview, 6-5, sr., 17.0.
Special Mention: Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, sr., 23.7 ppg; Alli Robertson, Harrison, so., 23.5; Allie Stockton, Sidney, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Bryn Martin, Springboro, 6-0, so., 13.8; Alley Haas, Miamisburg, 5-8, jr., 16.0; Kendal George, Centerville, 5-9, sr., 14.1; Kelley Griffin, Bellbrook, 5-4, sr., 7.0; Serena Baker, Kettering Fairmont, 5-11, sr., 13.0; Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Princeton, 5-8, so., 12.9; Taylor Farris, Oxford Talawanda, 5-8 sr., 16.1; Clarke Jackson, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Kate Ratliff, Canal Winchester, 6-0, sr., 20.0; Megan Weakley, Sunbury Big Walnut, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Sophie Ziel, Columus Watterson, 5-9, so., 19.4.; Ceylone Brooks, Upper Arlington; 5-6, sr., 14.3; Arianna Cradle; Westerville South; 5-8, fr., 15.4; Dekota Smith, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-7, sr., 13.4; Brooke Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, so.; Jada Shoup, Toledo Whitmer, 5-8, jr., 13.4; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, sr., 11.8; Savanah Laurenty, Painesville Riverside, 5-11, jr., 17.5; Mahogany Cottingham, Parma, 5-9, sr., 23.5; Kailey Minch, North, 5-6, sr., 20.0; Olivia DiFranco, Grafton Midview, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Danielle Cameron, Olmsted Falls, 5-9, jr., 15.3; Gia Piscitelli, Hathaway Brown, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Taylor Bass, Strongsville, 5-11, sr., 16.2; Ava Patti, Rocky River, 6-0, jr., 14.9; Megan Taraba, Walsh Jesuit, 5-10, sr., 14.5; Emma Rasmussen, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 5-4, sr., 11.0; Lauren Pallotta, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, sr., 14.9; Mackenzie Kramer, Cuyahoga Falls, 5-9, sr., 19.1; Journey Hildebrand, Brunswick, 5-11, jr., 15.7; Olivia Klanac, Medina, 5-9, so., 16.0; Jenna Slates, Uniontown Green, 6-0, so., 10.0; Brooke Haren, Louisville, 5-8, jr., 15.8; Kennady Dodds, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-0, fr., 10.4; Olivia Klanac, Medina, 5-9, so., 16.0; Kennedy Morgan, Medina Highland, 5-9, so., 13.5; , Mackenzie Riccitelli, Youngstown Boardman, 5-6, jr., 15.7
Honorable Mention: Mackenzie Harvey, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-9, so., 9.6 ppg; Chloe Kilbride, Perrysburg, 5-8, so., 9.0; Maddy Greene, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, sr., 13.7; Dallas Poll, Tiffin Columbian, 5-9, sr., 14.6; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, sr., 11.8; Abby Rosol, Rocky River Magnificat, 5-9, sr., 7.9; Claire Wakim, Madison, 5-11, jr., 14.3; Emily Noerr, Chardon, 5-10, sr., 17.7; Brooklyn Vickers, Lyndhurst Brush, 5-6, jr., 17.3; Kristen Kelley, Amherst Steele, 6-1, jr., 14.0; Zhaniah Ervin, Cleveland John Hay, 6-1, sr., 15.7; Jazzlyn Robinson, Shaker Heights, 5-9, sr., 10.5; Uriah Jennings, Cleveland Heights, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Rylee Bennett, Akron Hoban, 5-10, sr., 11.7; Mallory Oddo, Uniontown Green, 5-10, sr., 9.9; Aliana Ray, Stow-Munroe Falls, 5-7, jr., 7.8; Cesily Sutton, Walsh Jesuit, 5-6, jr., 12.9; Lea Holmes, Brunswick, 6-1, sr., 11.3; Aleena VanKirk, Medina Highland, 5-11, so., 11.4; Eily Badertscher, Wooster, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Grace Craig, North Canton Hoover, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Serenitee Johnson, Uniontown Lake, 5-8, jr., 12.5; Brooke Baughman, Wadsworth, 5-10, jr., 10.4; Brooklyn Hall, Huber Hts. Wayne, 6-0, fr., 14.0; Sami Bardonaro, Vandalia Butler, 5-9, sr., 14.9; Anna Grim, Centerville, 5-9, sr. 13.6; Ashley Frantz, Bellbrook, 5-11, sr., 10.2; Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont, 5-7, fr., 11.5; Katie Fox, West Chester Lakota West, 5-10, so., 14.0; MacKenzie Givens, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 5-9, jr., 13.1; Kailee Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-6, so., 10.0; Nafeesah Coggins, Cincinnati Withrow, sr., 19.0; Josie Early, Loveland, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Kassidy Ingram, Kings Mills Kings, 5-11, jr., 15.1; Miah O’Toole, Milford, 5-10, sr., 13.7; Olivia Raby, Loveland, 6-2, sr., 11.0; Abby Rowlings, Kings Mills Kings, 5-4, sr., 5.3; Gabby Razzano, Mason, 7.3; Myka Richardson, Fairfield, 5-8, jr., 11.1; Savannah Smith, Liberty Township Lakota East, 6-0, sr., 10.0; Madi Barnett, Kings Mills Kings, 5-6, sr., 9.2; Taylor Stanley, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-6, sr., 10.3; Jariah Steele, Cincinnati Colerain, 5-9, sr., 18.3; Daniah Trammell, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, so., 14.8; Dede Carter, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-1, sr., 9.8; Olivia Cooper, Pickerington Central, 6-1, sr., 11.0; Kayla Curry-Brown, Westerville North, 5-6, sr., 17.0; Kayla Jones, Grove City, 5-9, sr., 10.0; Gianna Lane, Hilliard Darby, 5-7, so., 15.5; Laila Marshall, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-7, sr., 15.4; Samara Savoy, Reynoldsburg, 5-9, sr., 13.9; Ava Wilkerson, Marysville, 5-7, sr., 10.7; Brielle Gingras, Newark, 5-8, sr., 14.0; Dylan Hunt, Pickerington North, 5-11, so., 17.0; Olivia Keeney, Grove City, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Lisa Kuhlman, Dublin Jerome, 5-9, sr., 11.7; Keiryn McGuff, Dublin Coffman, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Claire Mikola, Olentangy Liberty, 5-6, so., 9.4; Aniya Mitchell, Marion Harding, 5-9, so., 15.7; Kaleigh Rennie, Watkins Memorial, 5-6, sr., 15.0; Alec Rothe, Dublin Scioto, 6-3, sr., 10.3; Whitney Stafford, Olentangy, 5-7, fr., 17.0; Cameryn Wheeler, Watkins Memorial, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Kennedy Younkin, Teays Valley, 6-2, jr., 12.0
Division II Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian
Coach of the Year: Matt Reel, Canfield
First Team: Ella McMillen, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-9, sr., 14.0 (points per game); Peyton Mounce, Urbana, 5-10, so., 18.0; Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 6-1, so., 25.9; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, sr., 12.0; Jamisyn Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 5-11, jr., 21.5; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, jr., 19.8; Emily Bratton, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, jr., 23.6; Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Gia Casalinova, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 5-8, sr., 17.7; Lily Bottomley, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-3, sr., 18.3
Second Team: Braelyn Even, Hamilton Badin, 5-10, fr., 15.6; Gabby Martin, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-11, sr., 17.3; Maddie Moody, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-1, so., 14.2; Raeven Raye-Redmond, Trotwood-Madison, 5-8, sr., 25.1; Bree Allen, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, jr., 14.3; Harper Annarino, Granville, 6-0, jr., 18.1; Sydnie Smith, Bexley, 5-10, sr., 15.2; Helen Holley, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-0, jr., 14.7; Abby Muckelroy, Canfield, 5-10, sr., 9.5; , Izzy Callaway, Copley, 5-7, jr., 18.8
Third Team: Mya Oliver, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, so., 15.6; Gabby Russell, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5-10, sr., 16.6; Milee Smith, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, fr., 13.7; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, 5-6, sr., 11.4; Hayley Meyer, Wauseon, 6-0, sr., 16.7; Reese Grothaus, Bryan, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Kiki McElrath, Columbus Hartley, 5-6, sr., 18.3; Kaci Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-9, sr., 21.8; Grace McKoon, Perry, 5-7, sr., 18.0; Lilly Stukus, Chagrin Falls, 5-8, so., 16.1; Elizabeth Mason, Marlington, sr., 17.3
Special Mention: Alex Frazee, Vincent Warren, 5-9, sr., 19.3; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, sr., 15.2; Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-8, so., 11.5; Amaris Betts, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, jr., 14.7; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-10, jr., 15.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-10, sr., 18.5; Kylie Anderson, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-10, jr., 13.5; Jersey Draughn, Zanesville, 5-6, jr., 15.0; Hillari Baker, Carrollton, 5-6, jr., 14.0; Lasha Robinson, New Philadelphia, 5-6, sr.,14.0; Morgan Karam, Dover 5-6, so., 12.6; Zhieyah Rolack, Dayton Meadowdale, 5-11, so., 23.9 ppg, 14.8; Lily Shepherd, Eaton, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Abby West, Enon Greenon, 5-11, sr., 14.4; Hailey Rees, Bellevue, 5-9, so., 16.1; Breayah Jefferson, Toledo Rogers, 5-5, jr., 20.8; Addisyn Freeman, Elida, 5-10, sr., 20.6; Eve Schwemley, Shelby, 5-7, so., 11.5; Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior, 5-8, jr., 9.0; Kailee Thiel, Bryan, 6-1, jr., 11.0; Riley Irwin, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-7, sr., 14.8; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, jr., 18.7; Kaliyah Barron, Columbus East, 5-6, so., 25.5; Brooklyn Mosher, Caledonia River Valley, 5-10, sr., 18.4; Evan Platfoot, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-7, jr., 16.1; Isabelle Niederst, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, jr., 13.6; Alexa Hocevar, West Geauga, 6-0, sr., 14.4; Abbie Davidson, Salem, 5-5, sr. 15.3; Naomi Benson, Streetsboro, 6-2, so., 15.3; Cam Hoover, Peninsula Woodridge, 6-0, jr., 15.1; Sophia Gregory, West Branch, 6-2, jr., 15.2; Erica King, St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-8, jr., 10.1; Alyssa Massucci, Howland, 5-6, jr., 19.3; 13, Ashley Cudnik, Northwest, 5-10, sr., 13.7; Chelsea Evanich, Marlngton, 6-1, jr., 11.7; Bailey Acord, Norton, 5-7, sr., 16.1; Kate Sahli, Canfield, 5-8, sr., 8.8; 15, Ashley Kerekes, Copley, 5-11, sr., 14.5
Honorable Mention: Joi Williams, CVCA, 5-5, soph., 12.6; Jazmin Torres, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-6, sr., 11.1; Chloe Neider, Struthers, 5-8, sr., 17.7; Sieasia Triplett, Girard, 5-4, sr., 12.8; Sam Stask, Aurora, 5-6, jr., 13.7; Delilah Rahe, Mogadore Field, so., 18.3; Olivia Dement, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-7, sr., 10.4 ppg; McKenna Scott, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-6, so., 11.5; McKinzi Linscott, New Concord John Glenn, 6-2, sr., 10.6; Lauren Marmo, Carrollton, 5-8, sr., 9.0; Odessa Smith, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-4, sr. 10.3; Sadie Edwards, Steubenville, 5-9, fr., 10.7; Cameron Kaufman, Sandusky Perkins, 5-7, sr., 11.1; Alycia Middlebrooks, Fostoria, 5-9, so., 13.4; Grace Freiberger, Lima Shawnee, 5-7, jr., 20.3; Sophie Chipps, Napoleon, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Corniya Clay, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-5, jr., 13.7; Kylee Bruce, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, jr., 8.0; Riley Medley, Marietta, 5-7, sr., 8.0; Sophie Cochran, Vincent Warren, 5-9, sr., 11.0; Amelia Uhrig, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, jr., 8.3; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-11, sr., 14.6; Asa Holcombe, Athens, 5-7, so., 12.4; Maddie Blakeman, Circleville, 5-8, fr., 13.0; Nicole Terry, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-11, sr., 13.5; Elly Lewis, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-6, jr., 15.0; Hillery Jacobs, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-9, sr., 9.5; Nora Saffell, Thornville Sheridan, 6-0, jr., 11.5; A’Liyah Brock, Eastmoor Academy, 5-6, so., 12.0; Ava Gossman, Granville, 5-10, sr., 11.5; Taliyah Holmes, Heath, 5-7, sr., 12.3; Abbey Price, Richwood North Union, 5-9, jr., 10.5; Allison Price, Richwood North Union, 5-9, so., 9.9; Sofia Sheridan, Bexley, 5-10, sr., 10.2; Marissa Wilkinson, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Aliyah Moore, Granville, 5-6, jr., 10.1; Kiera Healy, Dayton Carroll, 6-0, fr. 14.9; Izzy Rotert, Cincinnati Mercy-McAuley, 5-10, sr., 12.9; Peyton Shafer, Goshen, 5-9, jr. 19.2; Riley Hodson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, sr., 9.2; Riley Smith, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-2, jr. 11.7; Kyla Irby, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Claire Henry, Enon Greenon, 5-8, sr. G, 12.4; Ky’Aira Miller, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, so. 8.7; Jayda Mosley, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, jr., 10.2; Makenzie Chinn, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-6, sr., 12.5; Gracie Cosgrove, Hamilton Badin, 5-8, so., 12.7; Olivia Bauman, Eaton 6-0, sr., 6.0; Emma Neff, Dayton Oakwood, 5-10, sr., 15.3; Katie Berrey, Waynesville, 5-5, fr., 13.3; Nicci Finazzo, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-7, jr., 8.1; Maddy Triskett, Burton Berkshire, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Bella Simmons, Firelands, 5-8, sr., 11.3; Morgan Crawford, Cleveland Central Catholic, 5-8, so., 17.3; Alyssa Weber, Padua, 5-7, sr., 15.5; Lauren Valerius, Firelands, 6-0, sr., 12.1; Maggie Furst, West Geauga, 6-0, jr., 12.2; Maeve Sommerfield, Beaumont, 5-8, sr., 11.2; Leila Discenza, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Lexi Rodriguez, Lorain Clearview, 5-7, so., 14.4; Kate Bollinger, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-10, sr., 13.3; Ruthie Bisson, Bay Village Bay, 5-11, sr., 10.1; Brooke Richmond, Geneva, 5-9, jr., 10.8; Katie McCollister, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-5, jr., 12.0
