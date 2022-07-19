ASHTABULA — High intensity interval training got the full attention of Edgewood High School football players as they visited the Functional High Intensity Interval Training Story on Saturday.
“It’s hard but fun,” said Michael Ochoa after slamming medicine balls to the floor during one of the many interval training opportunities at the facility.
Players worked inside and out, tossing medicine balls, pushing weighted sleds and working an exercise bicycle.
Edgewood High School head football coach Olajuwon Cooper said the event was part of a ‘Gold Star Challenge’ he borrowed from his high school days at Lakeside.
“It is being comfortable being uncomfortable,” Cooper said of the training sessions designed to push people beyond their present limits to find a new level of fitness. He said the athletes don’t know what to expect so they have to focus on the task at hand and learn new levels of fitness.
Cooper said the first event involved running a mile, doing 100 push-ups, 100 pull-ups, other exercises and running another mile.
A third session will be back at FHITT and a fourth session will be a jiu jitsu experience in Mentor
Cooper said the summer condition numbers have been good with 35 players in attendance Monday-through Friday. He said a good sign for his team has been the best attendance on the most challenging day of training on Fridays.
Twenty five players showed up at the FHITT center on Saturday for the unique training session. Cooper said Tony Hall and Jeff Watson, a transfer from Saint John, will battle for the quarterback job this year.
“Every time you have competition it is a good thing,” he said.
Cooper said he expects Christian Cunningham to be one of the better skill players in the area and running back Zeke Lucas is expected to handle the ball a lot this year.
A more balanced attack is likely from the Warriors this season, Cooper said.
“We are going to hand the ball to Zeke 20 to 25 times a game,” he said.
Cooper said Lucas is hardest worker on the team and ready to handle the load.
