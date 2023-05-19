As singles players, Edgewood juniors Robbie DiGiacomo and Vinnie DeGeorge were both having solid seasons.
But when they decided to team up to play doubles, they quickly realized they were much better.
DiGiacomo and DeGeorge will be compete in today’s Division II district tennis tournament in Akron.
They were unseeded at last week’s Solon-Hawken Sectional, but qualified by winning the two matches they needed to advance and eventually placed third.
During the regular season, DiGiacomo went 10-7, splitting time between first and second singles. DeGeorge played third single and posted a 16-2 mark.
With the postseason approaching, they got the notion that they should team up.
“It was his idea,” DeGeorge said with a laugh. “We decided like a week before sectionals, we were like ‘let’s do it.’ It’s a good idea because everyone else is doing it. We didn’t have much time to practice, so we just kind of had to learn as we went.”
Both players thought it was a good idea in spite of the reality that neither of them had ever played doubles before ... let alone teamed together.
Still, they had a hunch they could be successful.
“I knew we’d make a good doubles team,” DiGiacomo said. “We have very good chemistry and we’re friends on the court as well as off the court. We can work together well and I thought it was a great opportunity for us to go do that.”
They were not the only ones. Edgewood coach Renee Matson believed it as well.
“In my experience, when two good singles players come together, they make an excellent doubles team,” she said. “They’re both brand new to doubles so they’ve had to focus on working together as a team and figure each other out. They’re still working on that a little, but they’re getting their groove.”
Though they’re new to playing as a team, both players felt the similarities in their games could blend well together.
“I’d say that we’re both very good base-liners,” DiGiacomo said. “We both are very capable of playing the net very well, those are the two biggest things you need in doubles.”
Reaching Akron today has not been an easy journey for the the duo.
Both began playing tennis for the first time two years ago as freshmen. That year, neither of them won a single match. This morning, however, they’ll be met across the net in Akron by Hawken sophomores Axel Neely and Tyler Snyder, who were second at the Strongsville Sectional.
“It’s a big deal,” DeGeorge said of the opportunity. “We had a good season and now we have a chance to prolong our season. We play Hawken, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Regardless of how things go, though, they have definitely raised the bar for tennis at Edgewood.
Neither Matson or Athletic Administrator Steve Kray are aware of when the last time, if ever, an Edgewood tennis player has competed in the district tournament.
“I honestly have no idea,” Mattson said. “I think somebody may have qualified when I was in high school around 2007-2008, but we’re not sure and I can’t find any information about it.”
Kray, who has served as AD since 2011, said it hasn’t been done during his tenure.
“We’re not sure but they may be the first doubles team ever,” he said. “It’s probably been at least 20 years since someone qualified, so it’s been awhile.”
But breaking a drought is not something either player was thinking about when they chose to team up. The opportunity they have, however, is certainly one they most know they have earned.
“We’ve had to work for this,” DiGiacomo said. “We may be new at doubles, but we earned this and I feel we deserve to be where we are at. Our freshman years we did not win once, we lost every single match and we’ve come a long way to the point where we’re at.”
DeGeorge added, “It feels like it’s been building up to this and we still have another year ahead of us,. I mean we haven’t had success like this and to go from not winning a match [as freshmen] to maybe a couple of wins last year, now it’s starting to pay off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.