For Sarah Coxon, the trip to this weekend’s state tack and field competition in Columbus has been a long time coming.
For her teammate, Taylor Visnosky, it’s a trip she did not even think could be a reality. She picked up the ball of lead used in the shot put event for the first time only a year ago.
Regardless of their journey and expectations, though, both shot put throwers are thrilled to be the first Edgewood student-athletes since 2019 to compete at the state meet.
The D-II girls shot put is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
During the Division II regional tournament at Austintown Fitch last week, Coxon qualified with a throw of 41-5.75, which was good for first place, on her fifth attempt.
After narrowly missing going a year ago, and a year of rehab and strength training, the senior is thrilled for the opportunity.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “Everyone got to see it. They’ve all been following me, coaches, family, and then I have my best friend, Taylor, going with me.
Coxon has been throwing for six years.
Her brother, Joe, was a state qualifier in 2019. But for Coxon, however, the journey been filled with barriers.
“I’ve had every injury under the sun,” she said.
Her health report includes shoulder damage from overuse, three broken bones in her ankle, torn and stretched ligaments and other issues.
“I had no muscle and no stability when I was going to throw,” Coxon said “I was really just power throwing it out there, doing the best I could with what I had. But at one point I did not even know if I’d be able to throw at all.”
After a year of rehab and strength and conditioning though, she made it back and is now on her way to fulfilling her dream.
“It’s been a rocky road,” Coxon said. “I’ve had a lot of injuries and a lot of setbacks I’ve had to overcome, but this year it just seems like all the chips fell in place. I worked hard, I was in the gym nonstop, working with coach [Beth] Simpson to get my strength back. Just having friends and coaches support me all the way and I finally pulled through.”
Having Visnosky, her best friend, join her is also something that is most special.
Visnosky qualified for the state meet with a personal record throw of 38-0, which was five feet past her previous best mark.
She met Coxon while playing basketball two years ago and was swayed to give track and field a chance.
Though she’d never thrown before, it did not take Visnosky long to catch up to the field.
Still, getting to the state meet was not something she thought she’d be talking about anytime soon.
“I thought I could be OK at it,” Visnosky saidof throwing. “But, not to where I am right now.”
Starting off as a sophomore, Visnosky said her average throw was around 29-0. She threw 32-1 on her first attempt, then recorded the state-qualifying throw on her third attempt, and took fourth in the event.
Making this kind of improvement in such a short time is something Visnosky said took development in a lot of different areas.
Having Coxon there to encourage her along the way was most beneficial.
“A lot of schools have their top person, well Sarah is our top person,” Visnosky said. “She helped me, she pushed me and we pushed each other.”
Coxon said the two of them have a relationship that is not so much competitive, just very encouraging.
“It definitely is,” she said. “We always push each other ... in the weight room, we always challenge each other to lift more and do more.
“We’d go to extra practices, we both had the best intentions. We never really thought about competing against each other, but we were there for each other.”
For Simpson, who has watched them work together the past two years, this weekend will be fun to see them compete one more time together.
“They’re a great team together,” Simpson said. “They really support each other and to have two of them going to continue to support and encourage each other, it’s super exciting.”
