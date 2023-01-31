When Eli Kalil received a call about playing in a 3-on-3 charity basketball tournament, the former Edgewood great knew just who he needed to call.
Kalil is teaming up with three other Warrior hardwood legends — Adam Schumann, Marcus Ernst and Connor McLaughlin — to compete in A Kid Again — Northern Ohio Chapter’s Hoops Helping Kids 3-on-3 charity tournament at Cleveland State University this weekend.
Though they were a few years apart, Kalil said he had the chance to play a year with both McLaughlin and Ernst. Getting the chance to come together with the three former players is quite the treat.
“Being able to play with these guys now with some seasoned opportunities and experience under their belt, I think it’s going to be not only exciting, but I think we’re going to have a good showing for Ashtabula County,” he said.
Schumann, who is Edgewood’s all-time leading scorer, graduated in 2002; McLaughlin, 2014; Kalil, 2015 and Ernst, 2017. They all excelled on the court during their time at Edgewood.
“Being able to play with three of the top basketball guys to come through Edgewood ... it should be a lot of fun, especially getting to share the court for a charity event like this I’m really looking forward to it,” Ernst said.
Ernst played collegiately at Malone, while McLaughlin suited up at Penn State Behrend.
Kalil said he and the others have been able to play together a few times here and there since high school and that their games are still similar to when they laced up at Edgewood.
“I still don’t play much defense,” he said with a laugh. “But, I can still score the ball, my mid-range jumper is still there.”
Joking aside, though, Kalil said he does expect his group to be formidable.
“Adam is Edgewood’s all-time leading scorer, Marcus had one of the best collegiate careers out of any player to come out of Ashtabula County, and Connor was the most competitive player I ever played with and one of the key reasons I was able to score over 1,000 points in my high school career,” Kalil said.
Ernst has been impressed with the Edgewood community for helping out with donations.
“It’s amazing, per usual, to see all that support from everyone going to a great cause,” he said. “The only thing left to do is go win for the Warrior community.”
More importantly than how well they play, however, is the group has eclipsed $1,500 raised for children with life-threatening illnesses and their familiies. The group is seeking to hit the $2,000 mark.
The 3 on 3 tournament is in its ninth year and has raised more than $100,000 in that time.
“It’s a good worthy organization and I think we’ll represent Ashtabula County well,” Kalil said.
The tournament will be held at Woodling gym starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.