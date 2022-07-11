Staff Report
Brock Ebersole and Phil Dubsky emerged as Adult Open Doubles champions over the weekend during the Geneva Tennis Foundation’s Reunion and the Celebration of Life for Coach Arnold Bradshaw.
More than 200 people attended the event, past, present and even the future, to celebrate Geneva’s legacy of tennis and the life of legendary coach Arnold Bradshaw, who died in April.
The tennis courts were renamed Bradshaw Courts.
The reunion, originally planned for 2020, was pushed back due to COVID.
Tennis was also played.
Ebersole, a Geneva graduate, and Dubsky, a former Eagles tennis coach, defeated Lakeside graduates Spencer Selman and Ryan McClure 1-6, 6-3, 10-6 tiebreaker in the championship match.
Selman was recently hired as Lakeside’s tennis coach, while McClure is attending school and playing at Mount Union.
Other division championship matches included:
- Junior High Girls: Lura Morris, first;
Ashlyn Thompson, second.
• Junior High Boys: Andrew Morris, first; Jacob Burhanna, second.
• High School Boys: Isaac Riddell, first; Allen Morris, second.
• High School Girls: Liberty Lauer, first; Mickey Zheng, Second.
• Junior High Doubles: Hannah Dunn-Thompson, first; Noah Drake-Matt Ruhland, second.
• High School Doubles: Lauer/Zheng, first; Chris Wainio-Adam Gerger, second,
• Adult Open Doubles: Ebersole-Dubsky, first; Selman-McClure, second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.