HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Heading into the week, there were a lot of similarities between the Geneva and Edgewood football teams.
The two schools that bore similar red school colors both entered their meeting Friday night with identical 4-2 records and offenses that each averaged 25 points a game.
The Chagrin Valley Conference matchup at Spire Stadium, however, proved the similarities between the two teams — at least on this night — was much bigger than the 13 miles that separate the two Ashtabula County schools.
Final Score: Geneva 41, Edgewood 8.
Geneva amassed 305 yards of offense in the opening half alone to just 120 for the Warriors in building a 34-8 heading into the locker room.
The Eagles scored touchdowns on their first two plays from scrimmage and, altogether, the first four times it had the ball in storming to a 27-0 lead by the end of the opening quarter.
After forcing Edgewood on a 3-and-out to open the game, junior Luke Smith burst for a 35-yard touchdown around right end to open the scoring.
Then, sophomore Hayden Diemer took the Eagles second play from scrimmage 60-yards around left end to paydirt, giving the hosts a 13-0 just three minutes into the game.
“We have good athletes, and it doesn’t surprise me one bit that we were able to come out and control the line of scrimmage and get some big yards on them in the first quarter,” Geneva coach Don Shymske said.
Diemer wasn’t finished as he scored touchdowns on his next two carries — runs of 51 and 8 yards, the second happening on the first drive of the second quarter that gave the Eagles a 34-0 lead.
Diemer finished the night with 154 yards on just 10 carries.
“Hayden Diemer had an excellent game [Friday],” Shymske said. “For a sophomore to come out and put up all kinds of yards and several touchdowns …. we’re very proud of him.”
Edgewood junior quarterback Tony Hall showed off his impressive arm throughout the game, completing 15 of 34 passes for 157 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown to senior Christian Cunningham at the end of the half for the Warriors only points.
However, five first half penalties, a few dropped passes, and Edgewood’s inability to run the ball effectively (negative 1 yards on the ground in the opening half) were too costly for coach Olajuwon Cooper’s young team.
“Disappointing,” said Cooper after the game. “Geneva is a good football team, but they are not 41-8 better. We just didn’t match their intensity in the trenches.”
Cooper, however, knows these types of games will happen as he builds his program.
“This is a not a position a lot of our guys have ever been in,” Cooper said. “They haven’t played in a lot of meaningful games. I am not making any excuses, but typically you have to go through some adversity before success comes.”
Geneva had other big nights from players other then Diemer.
Junior quarterback Kenny Young completed 5 of his 8 passes for 100 yards and had a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Smith, who backed Diemer with 109 yards rushing for Geneva, scored the Eagles only second half points with a 12-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half to end the scoring a force a running clock the rest of the way.
Geneva (5-2 overall, 3-1 in the CVC) will look to continue its winning ways next Friday when it travels to West Geauga. Edgewood (4-3 overall, 2-2 in the CVC) will look to get back on the winning track as it hosts Chagrin Falls that same night.
