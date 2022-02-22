ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Luke Smith said it’s all about defense with the Geneva basketball team.
Late in Tuesday’s Division II sectional tournament game at Edgewood, though, Smith knew it was time to be all about him to close out the Warriors and secure a win for his team.
Smith scored nine of his team-best 17 points in the fourth quarter, capping a ferocious team defensive effort and methodical patience at the offensive end for a 57-47 victory over Edgewood in boys sectional basketball action.
“We were underdogs for sure,” Smith said, “We talked about it at practice all the time. We came in here with
a little chip on our shoulder and we got the job done.”
In the fourth quarter, with his team having given up a 10-point lead, but leading 35-31, Smith drove to the hoop with purpose for back-to-back hoops. Then, after consecutive misses by Edgewood, he buried a 3-pointer for a 42-31 lead the Warriors would not recover from.
“The community was here, getting me all hyped up,” Smith said “Coaches were telling me to drive, take over the game and that’s what I did.”
With the win, the Eagles won their sixth game in the last seven tries. They also advance to Friday’s sectional championship game at Chagrin Falls. The Warriors ended their season with a record of 17-5.
“This feels really good,” Geneva coach Eric Bowser said. “Our guys committed to it, they worked really hard. They knew coming in here to this atmosphere, it’s going to be a tough game. I love the work that coach [John] Bowler and Mr. [Athletic Administrator Steve] Kray do here.
“It’s just a great atmosphere, but our guys came in here with the mindset that we’re gonna take care of business and we’re gonna go hard. We feel like we’ve been playing well this last third of the season, we got on a little run and it’s paying off.”
The Eagles set the tone early at the defensive end, holding Edgewood to just six points in the opening quarter on just 2 of 11 shooting. Geneva maintained the lead in the second quarter, going to the locker room up 23-15.
“We just couldn’t make any shots,: Bowler said. “Taking bad threes, turnovers; Geneva just had more energy than we did. They wanted to win more than we did tonight.”
Bowser talked about the game plan.
“We wanted to make sure we took away the 3-point shot from them,” he said. “Our guards were working their cans off to make sure that didn’t happen. They did get some stuff inside, but when you’re playing a team that good, you have to pick your spots with what you’re going to be able to stop. Our guys down low worked, offensive and defensive rebounding was solid and they just played hard.”
The Warriors did get it going in the third quarter, though. Jacob Ernst and Benjamin Welty connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Eagles lead to 27-25 with 4:42 to go in the third.
A minute later, Welty connected on a pair of free throws to tie the game at 29. It was the first time Edgewood had not trailed since a 1-0 lead.
After a timeout, Geneva answered back with a basket by Smith followed by one from Ethan Yost, then two free throws from Yost to make it 35-31 entering the fourth.
Bowser stressed to his team to remember what got them the lead they had enjoyed.
“Honestly, give credit to them for knocking those threes down,’ he said. “But, quite frankly we took two or three really bad shots in a row. We had to call a timeout and remind them what got us here, being patient, waiting for those opportunities.
“When we get out of control, they’re gonna run out and you know they’re gonna knock those shots down.”
With their poise back, Geneva put it away in the fourth. Smith’s scoring gave them an 11-point advantage
and the Warriors never got any closer than eight.
Geneva lost to Chagrin Falls 63-44 on on Ja. 8. The Eagles certainly seem like a much different basketball team now, though.
“We’ve seen them,” Bowser said. “We had a good game with them, they got us by a little bit, they have some good stuff they put together, but we’re going to dive into the film immediately, working on the stuff that we need to work on and just keep driving.”
Welty paced the Warriors with 19 points and Logan Kray added 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.