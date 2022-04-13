HUBBARD — The play that inspired smiles during the Jefferson High School varsity softball team’s 10-0 loss to Hubbard Wednesday didn’t end up in the linescore.
But the impression left in the soil was pretty slick.
In the fifth inning of a game that was out-of-reach, freshman catcher Allison Hill did her best to snag a foul pop-up despite the soggy conditions in foul territory, especially on the first base side.
“I forgot about the mud, I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Hill said of the play where the ball glanced off her mitt as her legs slipped, landing her on her bottom. “I was just thinking about getting the ball so I could get an out.
“My feet just went out from under me,” she said of her mad dash.
Despite her mask, Hill’s smile was clearly visible to those watching around home plate as she got up and saw some of the field was sticking to her pants. She gave coach Seth Gilman a big grin, then went back behind the plate.
“I thought I had it,” Hill said.
Sophomore Kenna Roberts was at third base and said Hill’s effort “was awesome. She went all in.”
Gilman agreed.
“Great effort,” he said. “She goes everything she’s got. She works very hard to improve every day.”
Staring in left field, Roberts said playing the outfield had its challenges.
“Everywhere I went, it was squishy,” she said. “Every step I took, it was quite muddy.”
Senior pitcher Haley Croyle led the Eagles (3-1, 2-1 Northeast Eight) to a season sweep of the Falcons (1-5, 0-4), tossing a three-hitter. She struck out 13 and walked one in the six-inning contest.
“She’s a great pitcher, she’s going to help them do very well this year,” said Gilman, adding that he sees Hubbard contending with South Range and Poland. “We have a very competitive league. We have some very good pitchers in this league.”
Roberts, Bodey Beckwith and Lani Zeman had the Falcons’ singles.
Timing Croyle was tricky, Roberts said.
“She had great speed,” Roberts said. “On my gosh, she could hit her spots. She had a lot of various speeds.”
The Eagles scored two runs in each of the first three innings to build a comfortable lead.
Croyle drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Grace Narkum who drew a lead-off walk. Lauren Komerac scored the second run on Gillian Ryser’s single.
An inning later, Komarec doubled to score Emalee Warren and Jillian Palumbo for a 4-0 lead.
In the third inning, Narkum hit a fly ball that glanced off an outfielder’s glove that allowed Phoebe Rusnak and Palumbo to score.
Croyle hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Kaylee Schultz’ sacrifice fly four batters later scored Lexi Nujdusak with the game-ending run.
With a game-time temperature of 73 and with a pleasant breeze blowing, the weather was much different from what the Falcons and all teams in Northeast Ohio have been experiencing.
“It’s been pretty disappointing — it’s my first season and most of our games have been rained out,” Hill said. “It’s no fun dealing with all the cancellations.”
Hubbard 10, Jefferson 0 (6 innings)
at Hubbard
Jefferson (1-5) 000 000 — 0 3 3
Hubbard (3-1) 222 013 — 10 8 0
• WP — Croyle 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K. LP —
Speakman 5.2 IP, 8 H, 8 ER, 6 BB, 9 K.
Two or more hits: H — Ryser.
Two or more RBIs: H — Croyle, Kamorec.
HR: H — Croyle. 2B: H — Kamorec.
Next game: Jefferson vs. Geneva, today (5).
