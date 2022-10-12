At the beginning of the football season, there was probably a question of whether Geneva’s Week 9 matchup with Perry would have any significance or not.
It definitely does as the Eagles have been a surprise team in the area this season, going 6-2 and positioning themselves for a shot at the postseason.
They’ll put that mark to the test against Perry, another 6-2 squad, at 7 p.m. today in a key Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division game.
The Eagles and Pirates both sit 4-1 in the conference, one game back of Kirtland. The Hornets have defeated both teams this season.
Perry, one of most respected program in the area, is ranked third in Division V, Region 17 computer ratings. They have unofficially clinched a spot in the state playoffs.
The Eagles, on the other hand, are ranked eighth in DIII, Region 9. They have not clinched a spot for Week 11, but they are in control of their own destiny, according to www.joeeitel.com
For Geneva coach Don Shymske, being able to play anyone this late in the season with so much still on the line means a lot.
“For us, we’re excited to be playing a meaningful game in Week 9,” the coach said. “Perry is the opponent and they are one of the best programs in the area and have been for a long time. They are definitely the measuring stick for this area and we are hoping to be up to the task.”
The Pirates may not be quite the powerhouse they have been in years prior, but still have plenty of firepower.
Quarterback Walter Moses has passed for nearly 1,500 yards this season and 15 touchdowns, while running backs Jayden Studio and Brayden Richards have balanced the attack by combining for more than 900 yards on the ground.
The Eagles have been up to the task defensively. In their last three games, they have not given up more than nine points in a game. On the season, Geneva also has allowed 20 or more points in a game twice, including one to Kirtland.
On offense, success has come from the power running game out of the wing-t formation. Geneva is averaging around 260 rushing yards rushing per game with 29 TDs. Three players — Luke Smith (768 yards, 10 TDs); Jacob Wilson (528, five scores) and Hayden Diemer (423, six TDs) — are averaging nearly five yards or more per carry.
For a big game, there’s always the temptation to try and catch the opposition off guard. But, Shymskie said isn't anticipating the Eagles to go away from anything other than what they know they do well.
“For years, I would try to come up with some grand scheme to beat a team like this,” he said. “But, when you put something new that the kids have never done, there’s a reason you’ve never done it, because you don’t trust it.
"There’s a lot of merit to where we are going to do what we do and we’re gonna go out and try to execute.”
Executing the ground game to control the clock and field position will be key to keeping the Pirates offense off the field. Shymske said composure will play a big part in his team being able to have a chance to win.
“I think the most important part is just don’t let a snowball turn into an avalanche,” the coach said. “We have to weather the storm. We know we’re playing a very good team ... just don’t let it become too much to where we can’t battle back from it.
"They're a good team, but we feel we’re a good team, too. We know what to do and I think it’s just a matter of not letting the moment get too much of you.”
