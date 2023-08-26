HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Geneva coach Don Shymske said his team sometimes pokes fun at the cliche’s he uses.
When his team was challenged in the second half Friday night at Spire Academy against Struthers, it became apparent those old coaching antedotes have taken heart with the Eagles.
“I always say you can’t get too high and you can’t get too low,” Shymske said after Geneva defeated Struthers, 31-22 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Eagles needed those words to resort to in the second half as Struthers seized some momentum after trailing the hosts 17-0 at intermission.
“You just have to keep plugging away and stay even-keeled because it is a long game,” Shyske said. “It is a testament to our kids that they just kept fighting against a very, very good team.”
Struthers’ offense, which scored 37 points in a opening week win at Beaver Local, began to come to life in the second half scoring a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, coupled with successful 2-point conversion passes, to cut the Geneva lead to 24-16 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
But, each time Struthers scored, the hosts answered with a pair of 11-play drives, both capped off by junior Hayden Diemer.
The first was a 24-yard pass on fourth-down from senior quarterback Kenny Young.
“Originally that play was a corner route for our No. 1 receiver,” Diemer said. “But, I saw the safety bite and me and Kenny just looked at each other right away and knew it was hopefully going to be a touchdown.”
The second was on a 10-yard run with 5:02 remaining to give the Eagles a 31-16 lead.
Geneva dominated the first half, amassing 182 total yards of offense and possesing the ball over 16 minutes.
In the first quarter alone, the Eagles possessed the ball all but 85 seconds.
Senior Luke Smith (10 yards) and sophomore Bryce Peet (2 yards) each capped a pair of 11 play drives in the opening half to give the hosts a 14-0 advantage.
Senior kicker Owen Pfeifer then converted a 31-yard field goal with just over a minute left to give Geneva a 17-0 lead at intermission.
Peet led the hosts with 97 yards rushing on 20 carries, while Smith and Diemer each had 60 yards on the ground.
Young completed 6 of his 8 passes for 68 yards, including his first five of the game.
Geneva (2-0) will look to continue its winning ways on Friday, hosting Springfield.
Struthers (1-1) will host Brookville (PA) the same night.
