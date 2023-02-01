GENEVA — An early surge of energy put the Lakeside boys basketball team up 20-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Then Geneva went to work.
The Eagles outscored the Dragons in the remaining three quarters to post a 69-63 Chagrin Valley Conference and county win on Tuesday night at Geneva.
“The first quarter we were very sluggish,” Geneva coach Erie Bowser said. “They took advantage and had a little bit of a lead.”
But the Eagles brought a lot of energy in the third quarter and were able to take a 50-37 lead to go into the final quarter.
Bowser said his young team dropped close games early in the season, but are starting to learn how to win.
“We are getting on a little bit of a run,” he said.
The Eagles (6-13) have won four out of the last five games, which also includes victories over Harvey 61-48, Orange 62-54 and Hawken 69-55.
“It feels good going into the tournament ... It is a learning experience for these young guys,” Bowser said.
An evenly distributed score sheet is a part of the team’s growth as well. The Eagles had four players in double figures on Tuesday evening, and five in the last contest against Hawken.
“When you get that kind of balance it really helps,” Bowser said.
Anthony Kosicek led Geneva with 17 points, followed by Hayden Diemer with 15, Luke Barbo at 14 and Luke Smith with 12.
Lakeside coach Matt Newsome said turnovers were the killer for his squad.
“They [turnovers] seems to be our Achilles heel this year,” he said.
Newsome said foul shots had been a problem this season and have become a point of emphasis.
Newsome agreed with Bowser regarding the Eagles third quarter effort.
“They matched our intensity,” Newsome said.
Dasjuan Williams led the Dragons (4-13) with 22 points, while Jimmy Timonere added 10. Kam Crockett and Ty Hamilton each tallied nine points.
“On any given night anyone of our guys can be our leading scorer,” Newsome said.
Lakeside cut into the 13-point third quarter lead and the game got as close as 66-62 with about a minute to go in the game.
But the Dragons got called for a foul with about 41 seconds to go at the Eagles hit the free throws to ice the game.
Geneva is scheduled to play Harvey on Tuesday, while the Dragons host Edgewood on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.