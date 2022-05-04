Staff Report
Geneva took first in the Ashtabula County track and field meet on Wednesday at Conneaut.
The girls team scored 208 points to outdistance Edgewood’s 106.50.
Jefferson claimed third with 105 points, followed by Pymatuning Valley at 104, Grand Valley 53,
Conneaut 38 and
Lakeside 27.
In the boys competition, the Eagles posted 160 points for the win. Jefferson was second at 147 points, followed by GV at 76.5, Conneaut 72.50, Edgewood 71, PV 64.50 and Lakeside 58.50.
Geneva’s girls team recorded eight firsts inidividually and relays.
Renee Tetlow, in the 300 hurdles, at 51.13; the 4X100 relay of Lilly Schiemann, Delaney Marrison, Alivia Reece and Gabbi Selman at 53.22; the 4X200 relay of Reece, Selman, Tetlow and Sydney Park in 1:54.15; 4X400 relay of Reece, Mya Evangelista, Tetlow and Park in 4:26.02; 4X800 relay of Evangelista, Maggie Moon, Grace Dubsky and Tetlow in 10:21.53; Selman pole vault 10-6; Makenna Ferrante long jump 15-4.25 and Kennedy Landrus in discus at 106-1 were all victorious.
For the Falcons, Taylor Skinner picked up firsts in the 100 in a time of 13.60, 200 28.19 and 400 at 1:03.85.
“I had high hopes coming in with how I was seeded, but at the same time, I was really nervous because I wasn’t running well lately,” Skinner said. “I knew I needed to focus, and I’m really proud of myself for pulling through and winning my individual events.”
Megan Brand notched first in the 100 hurdles at 17.75 for the Falcons.
Edgewood’s Maddie Crooks won the 800 in 2:28.65 and 1600 in 5:27.67, while teammates Tammy Liplin, in the 3200 in 12:25.61, and Sarah Coxon, shot put in 34-9, also collected the top spots in their events.
The Mustangs received a first from Maggie Waldo in the high jump at 5-0.
PV’s Jolene Sharpe notched three seconds, running the 100 in 13.65 and 400 in 1:04.31 and long- jumping 15-4.25. Teammates Rowen Jenkins, in the 300 hurdles at 51.63, and Ellie Struna, shot put, 34-8, were also second.
For the Spartans, Addison Kennedy, in the 3200 at 14:25.92; Isabella Fix, 300 hurdles at 52.63 and 200 in 29.51; Kyndall Spring, 1600 at 6:07.82 and the 4X200 relay of Spring, Lauren McVoy, Addison Hale and Fix in 2:09.10, all finished fourth.
Erica Housel notched fourth for the Dragons in the 100 hurdles, running a 17.90.
In the boys competition, Geneva’s Connor Boland attained first in the 100 at 11.20; 200 at 21.85 and was part of two winning relays.
Boland ran with Jack Kollhoff, Owen Schroeder and Zach Tidwell in the 4X400 in a time of 3:31.16 and Jack Kollhoff, Jamil Daghlas and Charlie Myers in the 4X200 relay at 1:33.51.
The Eagles also claimed firsts in the 4X800 relay with the quartet of Schroeder, Alex Kollhoff, Tidwell and Donald Shymske in a time of 8:33.66; Tidwell, 300 hurdles in 43.59 and Shymske 800 in 2:07.48.
“It was a great team effort,” Geneva coach Emily Long said. “A lot of people stepped up and did some different events.
“We worked on making our relays strong. They seem to be coming together as a team right at the pinnacle part of the season. Very excited for the next month.”
Jefferson registered the top spot in the 110 hurdles as Reid Boczar checked in at 16.90; the 4X100 relay of Trent Hodge, Kaige Boczar, Reid Boczar and Grant Hitchcock in 45.81; Reid Boczar in the pole vault at 12-0; Josh Payne in the discus at 132-7 and Wade Woodworth in the shot put at 45-10.25.
“We had a lot of good performances [tonight] ... just came up a little short,” Falcons coach T.J. Furman said. “Geneva is a great team.
“I’m very proud of this team, we keep getting better every meet. Hopefully, we can build a little momentum heading into districts.”
Robert Rogers, at 5-10 in the high jump; Nathan Boiarski, at 20-1.75 long jump, and David Steimle, at 4:43.37 1600, were all county champions for GV.
Edgewood’s Granison Hill won the 3200 in 10:43.58, while Conneaut’s Chase Carpenter ran a 52.68 400 for first.
For Lakeside, Bryan Lopez placed second in the 110 hurdles in a time of 17.75, while teammate Thurston Shaw recorded the same placement in the 800 at 2:10.50.
The Lakers received thirds from Caydence Wiser in the 400 at 54.93; James McCulloch in the shot put at 42-4.50 and the 4X800 relay of Mason Summers, Gavin Hodge, Austin Dean and Wiser in a time of 9:31.61.
