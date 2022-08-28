Staff Report
Entering Week 2 of the high school football season, five Ashtabula County teams had not secured a victory.
That changed on Friday as Geneva and Conneaut broke into the win column.
The Eagles downed Struthers 42-20, while the Spartans edged Berlin Center Western Reserve 20-17 in overtime.
“Nice to get the first win as a head coach, but football is a team game and the win belongs to all of us,” Geneva coach Don Shymske said. “The players play the game and deserve the credit.
“Very proud of how our boys responded after last week [a 13-7 loss to Madison].”
Against the Wildcats, the Eagles broke a 14-14 halftime tie with a 28-6 second-half advantage.
Jacob Wilson, Luke Smith and Kenny Young provided a solid running game with a combined 267 yards and six touchdowns.
“We addressed areas of concerns and improved in those areas,” Shymske said. “We played very well in the second half against Struthers and were fortunate to come way with the win.”
Geneva also came away with four turnovers (two fumble receoveries and two interceptions).
At Berlin Center, Conneaut had quite the tussle with Western Reserve.
Leading 7-0 on a second-quarter touchdown run by Zack Rice, the Spartans saw WR tally two fourth-quarters scores.
Rice also had a 7-yard TD run in the fourth.
Once overtime started, Dominic Ricciardi hit a 23-yard field goal for BC. Conneaut then won the contest when Max Gleason scored a rushing TD from the 8.
“It’s always good for the players’ confidence to get that first win,” Spartans coach Rocco Dobran said. “They work so hard, it feels great when it pays off.”
It was the second straight game Conneaut’s game was decided by three points or less.
In the season opener on Aug. 18, Edgewood edged the Spartans 15-14.
“They have gained experience playing in tight games two weeks in a row, which can also pay off down the road,” Dobran said.
Grand Valley, Pymatuning Valley and Saint John are all seeking first wins on Friday.
The Mustangs host the Lakers, while the Heralds are at Sebring.
On the other side of the spectrum, Lakeside, Edgewood and Jefferson each improved to 2-0 with Friday wins.
The Dragons pulled away from a much-improved Madison squad for a 28-10 win. The Warriors fended off GV 20-13, while the Falcons held on to defeat Harvey 20-14. Grant Hitchcock’s 68-yard TD pass to Trent Hodge was one of the Falcons’ highlights.
