HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — One of Don Shymske’s goals when he took over the Geneva program this offseason was to be a team that didn’t get pushed around on the field.
After his team defeated Lakeside, 20-13 on a game-winning fourth-quarter drive at Spire Stadium Friday night, Shymske pointed to the previous season’s game against the Dragons as a reference point to that progress.
“They pushed us all over the place last year,” said Shymske, who was the defensive coordinator when Lakeside won 42-7 a year ago.
That improved strength showed up plenty throughout the game as the Eagles amassed 282 yards rushing against a Lakeside defense that had only given up 17 points all season heading into the game.
In the fourth quarter, however, is when Geneva came up with the big plays in pulling out the win.
Knotted at 13 going into the fourth quarter, Lakeside went on a 11-play drive that covered 79 yards to the Geneva 1.
On fourth down, Geneva’s line held up, preventing Lakeside sophomore tailback Nate Bartone from scoring with 3:31 remaining.
Geneva then marched it downfield on the next 10 plays to gain the win.
Junior Luke Smith had a 36-yard gain on the drive to take the ball into Lakeside territory.
Then, junior quarterback Kenny Young had a 20-yard run down the Geneva sideline, which took the ball inside the red zone when Young was the victim of a late hit out of bounds.
Senior tailback Jacob Wilson plowed it in from 2-yards seal the game.
“We talk about with our kids to not let our emotions get too high or too low out there,” Shymske said of the plays in the fourth quarter. “We just tell them to keep plugging away and do their job.”
It was the third win in a row for Geneva following a season opening loss to Madison.
“It is good to see the kids keep improving week to week,” Shmske said.
Lakeside senior J’Shon Sanders, the leading rusher in the area with 491 yards, sat about against Geneva with knee issues.
Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards, however, did not use that as an excuse as to why his team suffered its first loss of the season.
“We have to finish in the red zone,” Edwards said. “We have to be able to pund the ball in there. But, my hat goes off to coach Shymske and Geneva. They came out and hit us in the teeth.”
Smith led the Geneva ground game with 128 yards rushing on 11 carries, and a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a 13-7 lead at half.
Wilson rushed for 83 yards, including the winning score.
And junior Giavonni Rice had a big game, intercepting two passes and also completing a big 29-yard end-around pass to Smith on Geneva first touchdown of the game. Young capped off the drive with a 1-yard TD run.
Bartone got the most carries in Sanders absence and finished with a team-high 64 yards rushing.
Junior quarterback Alex DiSalvatore passed for 145 yards.
Classmate Jimmy Timonere caught six of those passes for 90 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown on the Dragons first drive of the game.
Geneva (3-1 overall, 1-0 in the CVC) will look for its fourth win in a row next Friday, going to undefeated Kirtland.
Lakeside (3-1, 0-1 in the CVC) will look to get back on track when it hosts Perry that same night.
