Geneva will look to defend its Ashtabula County Track and Field championships on Wednesday.
The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Grand Valley High School.
“We are looking forward to hosting this great event,” Mustangs girls coach Kurtis Fisher said. “There is always great competition and we are looking forward to seeing all the kids compete.”
The Eagles girls team have dominated the all-county competion. In 2019, Geneva won its 18th straight title.
After the coronavirus pandemic shelved the whole 2020 spring sports season, Geneva captured the championship in 2021 and 2022.
“It’s come to be a girls focus because they know it’s a tremendous honor to keep the streak going,” Eagles coach Jason Dalton said. “I think because they don’t want to let the girls that came before them down.”
Last season, Geneva scored 208 points to outdistance Edgewood’s 106.50.
Jefferson claimed third with 105 points, followed by Pymatuning Valley at 104, Grand Valley 53 and Conneaut 38 and Lakeside 27.
During the Chardon Hilltopper Invitational recently, Geneva’s Alyssa Palmisano won the shot put at 34-9.50. The Gene Kobus Relays at Perry saw Caramia Boland post first in the high jump at 4-8 and long jump at 14-5.50 and Ava Sartini win the pole vault at 8-6 in Division 1A.
“We’re really looking forward to this meet because we feel like we’re a real strong and competitive team,” Eagles junior distance runner Mya Evangelista said. “Each of us try hard in everything we do and work even harder when we don’t get the results we want.
“Our coaches constantly push us to do better and we’ll definitely put our best foot forward on Wednesday.”
In the Dick Beeler Invitational at Harvey on Friday night, county athletes who placed first included Edgewood’s Sarah Coxon in the shot put at 37-9 and GV’s Regan Boiarski, long jump, 16-3.
On the boys side, the Eagles tallied 160 points for the win in 2022.
Jefferson was second at 147 points, followed by GV 76.5, Conneaut 72.50, Edgewood 71, PV 64.50 and Lakeside 58.50.
During the Mentor Cardinal Relays on Saturday, Connor Boland and Donald Shymske each took first for Geneva.
Boland, the defending Division I 400 state champion, won the 100 dash in 10.72, while Shymske ran a 2:02.19 for the top spot.
“Definitely winning the all-county meet would be great again this year,” Eagles coach Emily Long said. “We are really looking to keep everyone healthy and work on some racing strategies and hand-offs as we head into the postseason.”
At Harvey, Jefferson’s Stephen Sly finished first in the 1600 (4:43.97) and 3200 (10:30.25 and Wade Woodworth won the shot put at 50-8.75 and GV’s Nate Boiarski broke his own school record in the long jump at 20-9.75.
