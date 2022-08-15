GENEVA — Don Shymske may be a first-year head coach for the Geneva Eagles, but he’s familiar with the personnel has in the 2022 season.
Shymske had been an assistant at Geneva for 16 years until taking over heading coaching duties this year.
Here are five players to watch for the Eagles, listed alphabetically.
• John Haeseler, Senior, Offensive-Defensive Lines
A starter as a sophomore during the 2020 season, Haeseler suffered an unfortunate knee injury that sidelined him for much of last season.
Now healthy, Shymske will be counting on Haeseler — one of eight seniors on the squad – to anchor both the offensive and defensive lines.
“He has done an excellent job of getting himself in shape this offseason,” Shymske said. “He has maintained a great deal of strength. We are looking for him to be a leader for us on and off the field, and especially along the offensive and defensive lines.”
Shymske is looking for Haeseler, one of his most experienced players, to be a settling force for his young squad.
“He was there on the field with some of our most successful teams here recently,” Shymske said referring to the 2020 season in which the Eagles finished 8-2 and won a pair of playoff games in the pandemic-shortened season. “He’s been through that stuff. He has played in those playoff games. He was on the field when we played [eventual state champion] Chardon in 2020. He has been through that stuff, so we definitely will rely on his experience there.”
• Logan Queen, Junior Inside Linebacker-Tight End
By the end of his sophomore season, Queen earned his way into the starting lineup for the Eagles at linebacker, racking up eight solo tackles and assisting on 14 others, including a sack.
His experience in the middle of the field on defense will be relied on heavily for Geneva. While Queen provides the skill set to be able to help his team anywhere on the field, there is one aspect of Queen’s game that Shymske especially taps into on the field.
“He is a very heady player,” Shymske said. “He definitely does a great job of reading his keys at linebacker. The schemes and systems that we have in place, especially defensively, he will be the guy who helps us get lined up correctly. He is just a smart and tough-nosed kid.”
On offense, Shymske acknowledges that Queen could help anywhere, but the junior will line up at tight-end, “because that is where we need him,” the coach said.
• Luke Smith, Junior, Running Back-Defensive Back
As a sophomore in 2021, Smith netted just nine carries for 16 yards rushing as senior skill players such as Wyatt Fuduric and Brady Peet shouldered the offensive load.
With the graduation of those two and other skill players, the staff now turns to the talented junior to be a key playmaker on offense.
“We expect him to be a starting halfback for us and to get the ball in his hands as much as possible,” Shymske said of Smith. “He is a kid that when the ball is in his hands, good things will happen.”
Smith played more defense last season as a cornerback, but Shymske plans to move to Smith to safety this year to use his athleticism in the middle of the field.
“We hope he can get [the defensive backs] in the right coverages and be a ball-hawk for us in the back end.” Shymske said. “We intend to utilize his strength and explosion as much as possible.”
• Matt Wright, Junior, Tight end-Linebacker
Wright is a returning starter at outside linebacker, netting 41 tackles, including 21 solos during the 2021 campaign.
“It is nice to have a guy coming back who will be starting in the same position,” Shymske said. “He is another guy we can plug him in just about anywhere. He is also a very heady player.”
Shymske is hoping Wright’s nose for the football, which included two fumble recoveries in 2021, will rub off on the others.
The junior will also look to contribute more on offense this year as a receiver, having caught just one pass in his sophomore campaign.
• Kenny Young, 6-1, 155, Junior, Quarterback- Defensive Back
As a sophomore, Young got some playing time at split end and cornerback on Friday nights.
It was his work at quarterback during JV games on Saturday mornings, however, that will be paramount as the Geneva staff will turn to Young to lead their offense upon the graduation of Fuduric, who combined for more than 1,400 yards passing and rushing last year.
“He wanted to go down and play JV quarterback,” Shymske said of Young. “This was a position that he really wanted to fight to get to. The stuff we’ve done this summer, he has looked pretty good. He has a nice arm and definitely has some speed, so we hope to utilize those skills.”
