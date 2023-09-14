When it comes to midseason state rankings, Geneva football coach Don Shymske appreciates the No. 8 spot in Division III the Eagles landed in the first high school football poll that was released earlier this week,
But, the second-year the coach said not what his team’s goals centered on this season.
“I think it’s a nice achievement, but I told our players as nice as it is to be recognized,our goals are down the road,” Shymske said. “We really want to achieve the goals that we set out for at the beginning of the season.
“Recognition after Week 4, that’s not at the top of the list. It’s nice because Geneva specifically hasn’t been recognized in those rankings, but if we go out and lay an egg this week, nobody is going to remember that we were ranked after Week 4.”
That ranking will certainly be put to the test at 7 p.m. on Friday at Spire Academy as the Eagles face off against Perry.
The Pirates may not be overly excited about Week 4 rankings either, but they are listed as the top-ranked team in the state for Division V.
Well before any polls were released, though, Shymske said this game has always been marked on the Geneva schedule.
“We know what kind of program they are,” the coach said. “They’re a very good program, they’ve had a lot of success. They are very well coached, they have very good athletes and they are going to be fundamentally sound.
“We know that, we expect that and we know what kind of team they have every year and if we want to be competitive, we have to play our very best.”
Both teams enter the contest at 4-0.
The Pirates are averaging around 35 points a game and have given up only 13.
They are responsible for snapping Kirtland’s 57 regular-season win streak with a 24-6 victory on Sept. 1.
Pirates quarterback Walter Moses was a third-team All-Ohio selection a year ago.
He’s just one of many weapons that the Eagles will have to be mindful of, though.
“They have athletes all over the field,” Shymske said. “Moses has accuracy and arm strength and accuracy at all different levels. Their offensive line is very good and physical up front.
“Their running back Jayden Studio is very fast, and that’s not even mentioning Brayden Richards, who is an all-state track athlete. We have to know where he is on the field at all times. We have a lot to be concerned with and there’s a reason why they are ranked as high as they are in the state.”
Against Kirtland, Richards took a screen pass and exploded 93 yards for a score.
“That can happen at any time with them,” Shymske said.
For that reason, Geneva’s best defense may be an offense that can chew up not only yards, but also time of possession to keep Moses and company on the sidelines as much as possible.
The Eagles are averaging 200-plus yards per game, led by Bryce Peet with 353 and Luke Smith at 274.
Shymske said there won’t be too many tricks up the coaches sleeves this week, just a simple game plan to do what the Geneva does best, which is pound the football.
“That’s the reason we’ve been able to beat the teams we have,” he said. “That’s important every week. We want to control the clock, pick up chunks of yards, limit turnovers and be able to move the ball. That’s been what works in our favor and that’s why we run this system. It’s important every week and it’s especially critical this week.”
A year ago, the Pirates beat Geneva 32-7. Shymske, who graduated from Geneva in 2000, said he does not recall his school ever beating them.
“If so, it would have had to be back in like the 1970s or 80s, and I don’t even know if the two teams played each other back then because Perry was a lot smaller,” he said.
But as big as an opportunity this is for his program , it’s also a moment he wants his players to enjoy.
“There probably aren’t too many games in recent history that are bigger than this one,” he said. “We’re ranked high and we’re playing a team that is highly ranked, so this is one that we want to enjoy. We want to take that type of perspective into this week of preparation and go out there and have a fun time on Friday night.”
