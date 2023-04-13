GENEVA — Hitting can be contagious, especially Carmen Alvarez is in the lineup.
Alvarez, a senior, swatted a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, for Geneva in an 11-9 win over Madison on Thursday afternoon.
The Eagles erupted for seven more runs in the fourth, then survived a furious Madison rally in the seventh.
After Madison scored four runs in the top of the third, the homer for Alvarez, a no-doubter that cleared the left field fence in a hurry, was her third round-tripper of the year. She had four all of last season.
Everyone in the park knew the ball was gone off the bat ... everyone except Alvarez.
“No, not at first,” she said. “I thought it was staying in. I had my head down and was running.”
The homer ignited the Eagles offense right when they needed it, that is if they wanted to avenge a loss last season to Madison.
“We had a couple of hits to start the inning and I knew we just had to beat Madison,” Alvarez said.
Eagles coach Elisha Pitcher said the home run helped her team settle in a bit offensively.
“We haven’t started playing until about the fourth inning in any game this season,” she said. “We came right out today playing hard, and for them coming back the way they did was big for us.”
After the home run, the Eagles got a two-out RBI single off the bat of Alexis Shuttleworth to tie the game at 4-4.
In the fourth, Geneva erupted for seven runs, sending 10 to the plate bat, seven of which scored.
Claire Cafaro had a bases loaded single to bring home the first run, Bailey Evangelista followed by a two-run single and one out later, Shuttleworth picked up another RBI with a bloop single to right.
The Blue Streaks got on the board in the third as well. Lexie Nicholson and Savannah Waten had back-to-back RBI singles, and Emili Blackie followed with a home run. It was her sixth homer of the season.
After that, however, Geneva pitcher Annabelle Bragg held Madison to just one run in the fifth, and the Eagles had a seemingly safe 11-5 lead to the seventh.
The Blue Streaks, however, went anything but quietly in their final at-bat. Blackie was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Ally Negin followed with a single, and Maddy Ebersbach reached on an error to load the bases.
With one out, Gabby Montez delivered a single to plate a run, cutting the lead 11-6. Next up, Chelsea McCoy walked to bring home the second run, drawing Madison closer and bringing the potential tying run to the plate for the top of the order.
Nicholson, the lead-off hitter, smacked a line drive to center, but Cararo was in the tracks of it for the second out of the inning. But Watren followed with a double to left center, scoring two more runs and moving the potential tying runner to third base.
Kara Mekulsia, Madison’s third hitter who had a single and a double earlier in the game, stepped in the batter’s box, but Bragg was able to induce a pop up that catcher Alyssa Palmisano snagged to end the game.
In the seventh inning though, they got just what they wanted, the tying and go-ahead runners on base for the heart of their order.
“Yeah we just needed one more at-bat today,” the first year Madison coach said David Negin. “But, don’t take anything away from Geneva. They have some nice young players that came through for them. The Alvarez girl is a fantastic hitter and Cafaro plays travel ball, she is a really good player.
“We were hoping to keep it closer during those middle innings, but we just couldn’t do it.”
The win lifted the Eagles to 4-7 overall. They host Pymatuning Valley for a doubleheader on Saturday. Madison fell to 5-7, and go to Mayfield on Monday.
