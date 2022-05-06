How many consecutive years has the Geneva girls track team taken the county meet?
It’s a question first-year coach Jason Dalton has been picking at himself.
“That’s what we’re trying to figure out,” the coach said. “[Former coach] Bobby McQuoid said they had won it five years in a row before he took over in 2005.”
The 2020 spring season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dalton was told, unofficially, Conneaut was the last team to beat the Eagles girls in 1999.
However many years it’s been, the Eagles can added another all-county championship to the ledger, sweeping Wednesday’s all-county meet at Conneaut High School.
Seniors Alivia Reece and Kennedy Landrus both said the team is well aware of the history they are running with and what it means to keep the tradition of success going.
“We’re told that this is a Geneva tradition,” Reece said. “Every single time the all-county comes around, we’re so hyped. Coach McQuoid had a really strong program with the girls and won a lot of county titles. I’m glad that we’re able to continue that.”
Landrus added, “I think it’s really important to keep winning for all the girls who put in the hard work before us. We just want to continue with all their hard work and put in our own and hopefully with the girls coming later.”
Reece was a part of three relay teams (4X100 53.22; 4X200 1:54.15 and 4X400 4:26.2) to take first place on Wednesday, while Landrus won the discus event at 106-1.
According to Dalton though, it was not so much the first-place finishers, but the number of seconds and thirds that really separated the Eagles away from the competition.
“Our second person was always able to score points for us,” the coach said. “Having depth like that is a major key.”
Geneva took all four relay events.
Gabbi Selman won the pole vault with a personal best jump of 10-6, Makenna Ferrante claimed first in the long jump at 15-04.25 and Rene Tetlow ran the 300 hurdles in a time of 51.13 for the top spot.
Other Eagles athletes filled up events with seconds and thirds.
Emily Buck and Gabriella Winchell were second and third, respectively, in the high jump at 4-10 and 4-6.
Alexis Howell and Gianna DeLuca ran second and third in the 100 hurdles in times of 17.85 and 17.88, respectively, and Reece placed third in the pole vault at 7-0.
Geneva had several other high finishers, showing its depth.
“A lot of our girls this year are able to run any event,” Reece said. “A lot of our distance girls are also sprinters, a lot of our sprinters are out there trying distance events.
“There’s just a lot of depth and it helps us to stack up very well. It’s nice to have more than one person that we can really count on.”
Having that kind of depth certainly alleviates the pressure of preserving a winning streak that has carried for over two decades, but Reece admitted there is still definitely pressure.
“Of course, there’s always pressure,” she said. “Not only do we want to win, but we want to top it.”
But sustaining the type of success of the program has come not entirely from everyone finishing first or second, but by creating a culture that encourages everyone to reach their full potential, even if that is not the highest of finishes.
“I learned to have fun,” Landrus said. “It may not always seem like we’re not winning or doing well, or that our hard work pays off with a first-place finish. But, we can still achieve our own goals or our team goals.”
Geneva’s boys team took the top spot on Wednesday with a team total of 160 points, beating out Jefferson’s 127.
Connor Boland led Geneva with firsts in the 100 (11.20) and 200 (21.85) and was part of two winning relays (4X200, 1:33.51) and (4X400, 3:31.16).
The Eagles will be at the Chagrin Valley Conference meet next week, then the quest for the state tournament to Columbus begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.