GENEVA — Geneva baseball coach Terry Hejduk said he’s never blamed an umpire’s call for a loss. He wouldn’t after Wednesday’s 1-0 Division II sectional final loss to Youngstown Ursuline, either.
But a reversed call was a key point in Wednesday’s game. With one out in the sixth, Ursuline’s Marc Manning appeared to be called out on a close play at first. The base umpire, however, asked for a second opinion from the home plate umpire.
After a short discussion, Manning was awarded first base.
Two batters later, he scored on Dylan Casey’s two out single, the only run the Irish needed to end Geneva’s season.
Though the changed call was the difference in the game, Hejduk was not about to blame it for the outcome.
“That didn’t lose this game,” the coach said. “We had opportunities, we had guys on second base 3-4-5 or 2-3-4 guys [in the batting order] up, something like that, and we didn’t score a run there. Those guys have been hitting all year, we just couldn’t get it done today.”
The Eagles best scoring opportunity came in the fourth inning when Shea Arkenburg bounced a single through the left side to lead lead off the inning. Curtis Maier followed with a walk to put two on with nobody out.
But, Irish southpaw Andrew Kirila got Logan Queen on a fly ball to right, then retired Kean Arkenburg and Kyle Hejduk on ground balls to strand runners at second and third.
Prior, Geneva had a base runner at second in the first and third but could not score.
“It was just a pitchers’ duel and we came out on the short side of the stick,” Geneva’s starting pitcher Hewitt Wilt said. “I think we hit the ball harder than they did, but they just always happened to have a guy there.”
There was not much more Geneva could have done from a pitching and defensive standpoint. Kean Arkenburg, from his catching position, threw out two would-be base-stealers and Wilt picked off another one.
Wilt went six innings and allowed just one run on six hits. He struck out three and walked one. He was bested by Kirila, though, who went the distance. He gave up three hits to go with three strikeouts and three walks.
It was the second time the Irish defeated Geneva this season, winning the first one 9-1 on March 30.
But Ursuline coach Paul Kempe said he knew this would not be that type of lopsided affair.
“We played them early in the season and we kept an eye on them throughout the year,” Kempe said. “They’re well coached, they’re a good baseball team. We figured we’d face that pitcher [Wilt] and he did a phenomenal job. Kudos to both pitchers. It was a great game and we were fortunate to come out on top.”
The Irish will now move on to next week’s Division II dstrict Tournament.
Meanwhile, the Eagles, who were led by Geneva graduate Hejduk in his first season at his alma mater, finished 17-6-1 and 10-2 in Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division play.
Geneva won a conference title for the first time since 2009 when it gained a share of one. The last outright title came in 1985.
“What we accomplished this year, no one can take away from us,” Hejduk said. “I’m super proud of these guys. They bought into my style, you know I’m a high energy guy and they stayed positive all year long.
“This game could have easily turned emotionally, we could have gotten blown out. They believe in each other and they believe in me as a coach. I hate losing, but losing 1-0, it hurts.
“We lost, but we didn’t lose to a bad team. There’s a lot of kids in that dugout that are going to be taking home some hardwood ... there’s some all-state guys in there. They played that well this year.”
