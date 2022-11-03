Geneva faces an uphill climb going against Chardon in Division III, Region 9 second-round playoff football action on Friday night.
But coach Don Shymske looks at it as competing against one of the best teams in the state of Ohio.
“Chardon is big, fast and physical,” the first-year head coach said. “We’ve played Chardon before. We hope to put our kids in a position to be successful.
“They’re a good team, but we tell our kids that we’re a good team too. Anything can happen on a Friday night.”
The Hilltoppers (9-1), who claimed the Division III state title in 2020 and 2021, are 10-1 on the season. Their lone loss was to Lake County powerhouse Riverside 21-7 in Week 4.
Chardon, the first seed in the region, has won by wide margins except for two games this season — defeating Olmsted Falls (9-2) 14-7 in the opener and First Baptist Academy out of Florida (5-2) 31-24 in overtime in the third week.
The Hilltoppers have a bevy of top-notch players on both sides of the ball.
Senior quarterback Alex Henry has passed for 642 yards and rushed for 958, Sophomore AJ Bruce has picked up 691 yards rushing and 206 receiving with 11 TDs.
On defense, seniors Alex Kisley and Cooper Felger are stalwarts along the line, senior Heath Fetchik paces the linebacking unit and seniors Troy Liebhardt and juniors Leo Colombi and Bruce patrol the secondary.
Kisley has recorded eight sacks and 21 tackles for loss, while Liebhardt checks in with five interceptions.
The Eagles (8-3) are predominantly a running team.
Junior Luke Smith has picked up 902 yards, averaging 9.1 per carry, with 12 touchdowns. Senior Jacob Wilson and sophomore Hayden Diemer have also played important roles for Geneva, accounting for 2,516 yards rushing.
Senior guard Johnny Haeseler, a captain and three-year starter, anchors the offensive line, while junior Jason Thrower, a first-year starter, has come into his own at the other guard spot.
Junior quarterback Kenny Young has shown the ability to throw the ball with 488 yards.
He went 6 of 10 for 110 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner, in Geneva’s thrilling 49-48 first-round victory over Gilmour Academy last Friday.
“We like to run the ball, but we throw when we have to,” Shymske said.
Young found Smith for a 5-yard TD late to tie the game at 48.
“Our offensive coordinator, Matt Peet, called a great game,” Shymske said.
Then, Owen Pfiefer’s extra point, his seventh of the game, turned out to be the difference maker.
Pfiefer has been a key player for the Eagles this season with his kicking ability.
“Owen has done a great job for us,” Shymske said. “We’ve had soccer players kick for us in the past, but Owen is a cross country kid. I had guys telling me that he could kick.”
On defense, Wilson, freshman Bryce Peet and junior Giavonni Rice are players to watch.
Wilson has recorded 46 total tackles, including seven for loss, Peet leads the team with 76 overall tackles and Rice paces the Eagles with four interceptions.
Shysmke was pleased with the way his team didn’t panic against the Lancers. They got into a 14-0 hole early, and trailed 34-21 by halftime.
“We just kept telling them to be even keel, keep playing and keep fighting,” he said.
The Eagles scored three third-quarter touchdowns, including a 67-yard run from Wilson to set up the final period.
Gilmour had taken the lead with two TDs in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles played at Chardon in the COVID-19 2020 season and lost 57-13 in the third round.
“We’re not going to re-invent the wheel,” Shymske said. “On offense, we need to control the ball, execute our blocking schemes and on defense, don’t give up the big play.
“This group is great at practice. They’re upbeat and positive. We’ll put our best foot forward on Friday night.”
