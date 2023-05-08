Staff Report
The road to the state baseball tournament for prep starts next week.
The bulk of sectional games involving Ashtabula County teams and Madison is scheduled to start on Monday.
Geneva, Edgewood, Jefferson and Madison are competing in Division II; Lakeside, D-I; Conneaut, Pymatuning Valley and Grand Valley, III and Saint John, IV.
D-II
The Eagles earned the fifth seed in the Northeast 1 sectional-district tournament.
After a first-round bye, Geneva is slated to host either No. 6 Youngstown Ursuline or No. 21 Harvey at 5 p.m. on May 17 in a sectional final.
“Super proud of the guys for all of their hard work,” Eagles coach Terry Hejduk said. “It will be nice to have a chance to have a home game with either Harvey for Ursuline.”
Geneva fell to Ursuline 9-1 in a road game on March 30.
“It’s always good to get a chance to play a great club again and see where we are,” Hejduk said.
Edgewood, as the 11th seed in the Northeast 1 sectional-district, will host No. 14 Howland at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Jefferson and Madison are in the Northeast 2 sectional-district. They will go against each other at 5 p.m. on Monday at Madison.
The Blue Streaks are a No. 17 seed, while the Falcons check in No. 20.
D-I
The Dragons are the 28th seed in the Northeast 1 sectional-district.
They open the tournament at No. 27 Twinsburg at 5 p.m. on May 16.
D-III
The Lakers will compete in the Northeast 2 sectional-district, while the Mustangs and Spartans are in Northeast 1.
All three teams will be on the road for first-round sectional tournament games at 5 p.m. on Monday.
PV, which is the 16th seed, travels to No. 14 Hanover United.
GV, as the No. 21 seed, goes to No. 10 Berkshire.
The Mustangs have lost to Berkshire 5-0 on April 14 and 3-1 on April 20 in two meetings already this season.
Conneaut goes to No. 11 Columbiana at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The Spartans are a No. 24 seed.
D-IV
The Heralds notched the eight seed in the Northeast 1 sectional-district.
Saint John has a first-round bye, and is scheduled to play at No. 7 Wellsville for a sectional title at 5 p.m. on May 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.