Staff Report
CANTON — Geneva picked up its fifth win in the last six games, defeating Canton South 49-45 in a Division II sectional semifinal game on Tuesday night.
The Eagles (9-14), as the 22nd seed, are scheduled to play at No. 3 Alliance for a sectional title on Friday night.
“Solid contributions from everyone, especially on the defensive end,” Geneva coach Eric Bowser said. “They have a couple real solid scorers. Guys never quit working and hung on at the end.”
Luke Smith talled 13 points for Geneva. Anthony Kosicek and Luke Barbo scored nine points apiece, while Hayden Diemer chipped in with eight.
The game was close throughout.
The Eagles led 15-13 after the first quarter and upped the advantage to 25-22 by halftime. South cut into the deficit in the third quarter, but Geneva outscored the visitors 11-9 in the final eight minutes.
NDCL 83, MADISON 75
MADISON — JP Dragas netted 48 points, but the Blue Streaks fell to Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in a Division II sectional semifinal contest on Tuesday night.
Dragas converted 15 field goals, including six 3-pointers and went 12 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Madison led 38-35 at halftime, however, the visitors came on strong in the second half with a 48-37 advantage.
Seth Negin contributed 12 points for the Blue Streaks on four threes.
Madison ended the season at 11-12.
LIBERTY 64, CONNEAUT 50
CONNEAUT — Conneaut saw its season end in a Division III sectional semifinal game on Tuesday night.
Liberty broke the game open with a 22-13 fourth-quarter advantage.
Chance Loomis scored 20 points for the Spartans, followed by Gavin Hedrick with 11, Larry Hamm at 10 and Nathan Koston nine.
The Spartans ended the season at 5-18.
WINDHAM 82, GV 75
WINDHAM — The Mustangs closed the season with a Division IV sectional semifinal loss on Tuesday night.
Trailing 36-34 at halftime, Windham outscored the visitors 25-9 in the third quarter.
Logan Zirzow led GV with 25 points which included six threes. Nate Boiarski notched 22 points and Jerry Schultz chipped in with 12.
Grand Valley finished the campaign at 7-16.
CARDINAL 79, SJ 53
MIDDLEFIELD — The Huskies rolled to a Division IV sectional semifinal win on Tuesday night.
Saint John closed the season at 6-16.
Jesus Hernandez led the Heralds with 14 points, while Vinny Narducci added 10.
Four players reached double digits for Cardinal, paced by Jake Bean’s 19 points.
The Huskies jumped out to a 26-4 first-quarter lead and didn’t look back.
