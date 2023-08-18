Staff Report
HUNTING VALLEY — Geneva started the 2023 season with a 42-21 win over University School on Friday.
The game started at 5 p.m. due to University not having lights.
“The coaches are very proud of the effort of our team [Friday night].” Eagles coach Don Shymske said. “We played well in all three phases.
“The offense moved the ball well, the defense caused several turnovers, and our special teams were solid.”
After the Preppers scored first, the Eagles responded on a 31-yard touchdown run by Luke Smith.
Bryce Peet’s 1-yard TD in the second quarter upped Geneva’s advantage to 14-7.
Luke Barbo then gave the Eagles another score with a 60-yard interception return.
Leading 21-7 at halftime, Smith found Giavonni Rice on a 49-yard scoring strike.
The Eagles tallied two TDs in the fourth quarter.
Smith posted a 14-yard run and Young added a TD from 1 yard out.
Peet led Geneva with 65 yards, while Smith added 58.
Geneva racked up 246 total yards, including 177 on the ground.
On defense, in addition to Barbo’s interception return for a score, Rice also picked off a pass and ran 85 yards.
The Eagles host Struthers next Friday night.
Struthers opened the season with a 37-20 win over Beaver Local.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.