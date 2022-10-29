GATES MILLS — Geneva kept its heads and made a stunning comeback on Friday evening, defeated Gilmour Academy 49-48 in a Division III, Region first-round state playoff game on Friday night.
The Eagles got off to a bad start with Gilmour Academy scoring on a a 75- yard pass, followed shortly there after by a 41 yard pass. Both thrown by Jake Kavcic, leaving Geneva in a 14-0 hole in the first quarter.
“That’s a well-coached team and there offense is very good,” said Geneva head football coach Don Shymske.
Shymske said the Eagles were fortunate to score on the late in the first quarter on a touchdown pass from Kenny Young to Giovanni Rice. The touchdown ut the lead to 14-7.
“We kind of went back and forth,” Shymske said.
Gilmour Academy took a 34-14 lead to halftime.
The Eagles scored three times in the third quarter to take a lead, but Gilmour scored again and the lead changed hands several times.
After Gilmour Academy took a 48-42 lead the Eagles got a last chance to win the game ... and they did.
“We ran a pass play from the 8-yard line,” Shymske said.
Young hit Luke Smith in the flat of the end zone for the touchdown and the extra point gave the Eagles the lead.
Shymske took over the Eagles this season during his first year as a head coach and got off to a rough start losing the first game of the year to Madison 13-7.
“After we lost in Week 1, I wasn’t thinking much of anything,” Shymske said. He said he felt good about the group of guys and coaching staff.
Shymske said nobody panicked and the coaching staff did a great job of helping the boys overcome mistakes.
“We fixed the mistakes and it catapulted us into this,” Shymske said. “I attribute it to my coaches. They are great.”
Shymske said he was not thinking about the state playoffs after the Madison loss, but after a season of growth the team doesn’t surprise him anymore.
Special teams played a big part in the victory as well.
“We were able to block a couple of extra points,” Shymske said.
He said it would have been easy to get flustered after the early adversity but the team kept a good attitude.
“It would have been easy to quit and get into a running clock,”Shymske said. “It [the win] is a testament to the kids and their character,” he said.
The two teams were almost completely opposite in how their offenses operated.
Geneva had 17 first downs and Gilmour Academy 21, but the Eagles had 323 yards on the ground to Gilmour Academy’s 158. Through the air Gilmour went for 353 yards to Geneva’s 110.
Jake Wilson led the Eagles wiith 131 yards rushing. Young went 6 of 12 for 110 yards and three TDs.
Rice was Geneva’s leading receiver with three catches for 79 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.